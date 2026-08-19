Kepon Biotech Launches Integrated Cross‑Border Risk‑Control Solutions for Global Cell Culture Media Trade

Kepon Biotech handles import‑export for fermentation, research and GMP clinical‑grade cell culture media. It addresses cross‑border risks such as bioactivity degradation, complex global regulations and customs detention. With EAC, REACH, FDA, TGA, PMDA, CMDCAS and Halal credentials, it delivers grade classification, global certification, light‑shielded cold‑chain logistics and multilingual customs documents for global CDMOs, biomanufacturers and research labs.