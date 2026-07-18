CloudLIMS’ Talk at EMS 2026: Improving Quality Control with an AI-native Environmental LIMS
CloudLIMS announces its participation in EMS 2026, where it will present a talk on improving quality control with an AI native environmental LIMS
Wilmington, DE, July 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CloudLIMS, a leading laboratory informatics company offering a secure, truly configurable Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), is pleased to announce its participation in the 2026 Environmental Measurement Symposium (EMS), to be held from August 3–6, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Houston, Houston, Texas, USA. Mr. Arun Apte, CEO of CloudLIMS.com, will deliver a talk titled “AI-Powered Informatics for Smarter Quality Control in Environmental and Municipal Labs” as part of the “Laboratory Informatics & the Advancement of AI in Automated Quality Systems” session. The talk is scheduled for August 4, 2026, from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM CDT, and will be followed by a live Q&A session.
Environmental and municipal testing laboratories face constant pressure to produce accurate, defensible data while managing growing sample volumes, tighter turnaround times, and increasingly rigorous audits. Traditional, manual approaches to quality control, such as reviewing instrument outputs, flagging out-of-range results, tracking calibration schedules, and preparing for accreditation assessments, are becoming harder to sustain as labs scale.
In his presentation, Arun will explore how artificial intelligence, when powered by a LIMS, can transform quality control from a reactive, manual process into a proactive, data-driven one. He will discuss how an AI-native LIMS can help environmental and municipal labs catch quality issues before they escalate into non-conformances, reduce the burden of manual QC review, and stay audit-ready year-round.
Key Takeaways:
Why traditional, manual quality control approaches are becoming difficult to sustain for growing environmental and municipal labs
8 common QC challenges faced by labs and practical solutions to address them
How environmental and municipal labs can start adopting AI-driven quality control to strengthen their quality processes
If you would like to discuss your laboratory challenges, register at https://cloudlims.com/tune-in-to-our-talk-environmental-measurement-symposium-ems/ to book a meeting with Arun in advance. Alternatively, you can directly meet him after his talk at the event.
About CloudLIMS
CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, cloud-based SaaS Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) purpose-built for environmental and analytical testing laboratories. CloudLIMS comes with a myriad of complimentary services, including complete workflow configuration, instrument integration, CoA template configuration, legacy data migration, built-in QMS support, regulatory compliance support, a client portal, unlimited technical support, comprehensive product training, continuous product upgrades, secure storage, and automatic backups.
CloudLIMS helps laboratories comply with ISO/IEC 17025:2017, 21 CFR Part 11, NELAC/TNI standards, and UK Environment Agency requirements through workflow automation, audit trails, electronic signatures, user access controls, and complete chain-of-custody tracking. CloudLIMS also includes modules for test management, billing, document management, lab inventory management, staff training management, instrument management, and corrective and preventive action (CAPA) management to support regulatory and quality management.
CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 Type II-compliant and ISO 9001:2015-certified informatics company.
Environmental and municipal testing laboratories face constant pressure to produce accurate, defensible data while managing growing sample volumes, tighter turnaround times, and increasingly rigorous audits. Traditional, manual approaches to quality control, such as reviewing instrument outputs, flagging out-of-range results, tracking calibration schedules, and preparing for accreditation assessments, are becoming harder to sustain as labs scale.
In his presentation, Arun will explore how artificial intelligence, when powered by a LIMS, can transform quality control from a reactive, manual process into a proactive, data-driven one. He will discuss how an AI-native LIMS can help environmental and municipal labs catch quality issues before they escalate into non-conformances, reduce the burden of manual QC review, and stay audit-ready year-round.
Key Takeaways:
Why traditional, manual quality control approaches are becoming difficult to sustain for growing environmental and municipal labs
8 common QC challenges faced by labs and practical solutions to address them
How environmental and municipal labs can start adopting AI-driven quality control to strengthen their quality processes
If you would like to discuss your laboratory challenges, register at https://cloudlims.com/tune-in-to-our-talk-environmental-measurement-symposium-ems/ to book a meeting with Arun in advance. Alternatively, you can directly meet him after his talk at the event.
About CloudLIMS
CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, cloud-based SaaS Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) purpose-built for environmental and analytical testing laboratories. CloudLIMS comes with a myriad of complimentary services, including complete workflow configuration, instrument integration, CoA template configuration, legacy data migration, built-in QMS support, regulatory compliance support, a client portal, unlimited technical support, comprehensive product training, continuous product upgrades, secure storage, and automatic backups.
CloudLIMS helps laboratories comply with ISO/IEC 17025:2017, 21 CFR Part 11, NELAC/TNI standards, and UK Environment Agency requirements through workflow automation, audit trails, electronic signatures, user access controls, and complete chain-of-custody tracking. CloudLIMS also includes modules for test management, billing, document management, lab inventory management, staff training management, instrument management, and corrective and preventive action (CAPA) management to support regulatory and quality management.
CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 Type II-compliant and ISO 9001:2015-certified informatics company.
Contact
CloudLIMSContact
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
+1-302-789-0447
http://www.cloudlims.com/
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
+1-302-789-0447
http://www.cloudlims.com/
Categories