Focus Clinic Adds Nicholus Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, as Partner to Advance Its Vision as Michigan's Premier ADHD Center of Excellence

Focus Clinic, a comprehensive ADHD specialty practice in Wyoming, Michigan, announced that Nicholus "Nick" Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, has joined the practice as a partner. Kopacki brings more than 15 years of clinical and academic leadership, including faculty and program director roles at Grand Valley State University's Physician Assistant Studies Program. He was named MAPA Educator of the Year in 2024.