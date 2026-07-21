Focus Clinic Adds Nicholus Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, as Partner to Advance Its Vision as Michigan's Premier ADHD Center of Excellence
Focus Clinic, a comprehensive ADHD specialty practice in Wyoming, Michigan, announced that Nicholus "Nick" Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, has joined the practice as a partner. Kopacki brings more than 15 years of clinical and academic leadership, including faculty and program director roles at Grand Valley State University's Physician Assistant Studies Program. He was named MAPA Educator of the Year in 2024.
Wyoming, MI, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Focus Clinic Welcomes Nicholus Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, as Partner
Award-winning physician assistant educator and veteran addiction medicine clinician joins West Michigan's comprehensive ADHD specialty practice.
Focus Clinic, a comprehensive ADHD specialty practice serving children, adolescents, and adults across West Michigan, today announced that Nicholus “Nick” Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, has joined the practice as a partner. Dr. Kopacki brings more than 15 years of clinical and academic leadership to Focus Clinic as it continues its growth toward becoming Michigan’s premier ADHD center of excellence.
Dr. Kopacki most recently served as Assistant Professor in the Physician Assistant Studies Program at Grand Valley State University, following a decade as Assistant Program Director and Site Director of the program’s Traverse City campus, which he helped design, launch, and lead. His clinical background includes addiction medicine.
His work has earned statewide and national recognition, including the Michigan Academy of Physician Assistants’ Educator of the Year award (2024), back-to-back Top 40 Under 40 honors recognizing northern Michigan’s most influential professionals (2019, 2020), and national and regional UPCEA awards for Most Outstanding Credit Program. He holds a Doctorate of Medical Science from the University of Lynchburg with graduate certifications in Healthcare Administration and Executive Leadership, and both his master’s in Physician Assistant Studies and bachelor’s in Biomedical Sciences from Grand Valley State University.
“Nick embodies everything we look for in a partner — clinical excellence, a servant’s heart, and a genuine passion for teaching and patient advocacy,” said Randall J. Duthler, MD, founder and medical director of Focus Clinic. “His leadership experience and his commitment to holistic care make him a perfect fit for our mission, and we are blessed to welcome him to the practice.”
“Focus Clinic is doing something rare — bringing objective, measurement-based ADHD diagnostics, medication management, counseling, coaching, and family support together under one roof,” said Dr. Kopacki. “I’m honored to join Dr. Duthler, Micah Foster, and this team, and I look forward to serving patients and families across West Michigan.”
As partner, Dr. Kopacki will support the practice’s clinical operations and its expanding suite of services, which includes technology-driven ADHD testing, genetic-guided medication selection, neurofeedback, counseling, ADHD coaching, parent training, and school and IEP advocacy.
About Focus Clinic
Focus Clinic (Entropy Health, PLLC) is a comprehensive ADHD specialty practice located at 4050 Del Mar Dr SW, Suite C, Wyoming, Michigan. Founded by Randall J. Duthler, MD, and led alongside co-founder and President Micah Foster, PA-C, ADHD-CCSP the clinic provides objective, technology-driven ADHD evaluation and whole-person treatment for patients ages 6 to 55 — including in-person assessment, statewide virtual treatment, medication management, counseling, coaching, and family support. The practice’s philosophy centers on curiosity about each patient’s unique gifts and challenges, guided by faith-informed, patient-centered care. Focus Clinic holds a 4.8-star rating across dozens of patient reviews. Learn more at focusclinic.org.
Award-winning physician assistant educator and veteran addiction medicine clinician joins West Michigan's comprehensive ADHD specialty practice.
Focus Clinic, a comprehensive ADHD specialty practice serving children, adolescents, and adults across West Michigan, today announced that Nicholus “Nick” Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, has joined the practice as a partner. Dr. Kopacki brings more than 15 years of clinical and academic leadership to Focus Clinic as it continues its growth toward becoming Michigan’s premier ADHD center of excellence.
Dr. Kopacki most recently served as Assistant Professor in the Physician Assistant Studies Program at Grand Valley State University, following a decade as Assistant Program Director and Site Director of the program’s Traverse City campus, which he helped design, launch, and lead. His clinical background includes addiction medicine.
His work has earned statewide and national recognition, including the Michigan Academy of Physician Assistants’ Educator of the Year award (2024), back-to-back Top 40 Under 40 honors recognizing northern Michigan’s most influential professionals (2019, 2020), and national and regional UPCEA awards for Most Outstanding Credit Program. He holds a Doctorate of Medical Science from the University of Lynchburg with graduate certifications in Healthcare Administration and Executive Leadership, and both his master’s in Physician Assistant Studies and bachelor’s in Biomedical Sciences from Grand Valley State University.
“Nick embodies everything we look for in a partner — clinical excellence, a servant’s heart, and a genuine passion for teaching and patient advocacy,” said Randall J. Duthler, MD, founder and medical director of Focus Clinic. “His leadership experience and his commitment to holistic care make him a perfect fit for our mission, and we are blessed to welcome him to the practice.”
“Focus Clinic is doing something rare — bringing objective, measurement-based ADHD diagnostics, medication management, counseling, coaching, and family support together under one roof,” said Dr. Kopacki. “I’m honored to join Dr. Duthler, Micah Foster, and this team, and I look forward to serving patients and families across West Michigan.”
As partner, Dr. Kopacki will support the practice’s clinical operations and its expanding suite of services, which includes technology-driven ADHD testing, genetic-guided medication selection, neurofeedback, counseling, ADHD coaching, parent training, and school and IEP advocacy.
About Focus Clinic
Focus Clinic (Entropy Health, PLLC) is a comprehensive ADHD specialty practice located at 4050 Del Mar Dr SW, Suite C, Wyoming, Michigan. Founded by Randall J. Duthler, MD, and led alongside co-founder and President Micah Foster, PA-C, ADHD-CCSP the clinic provides objective, technology-driven ADHD evaluation and whole-person treatment for patients ages 6 to 55 — including in-person assessment, statewide virtual treatment, medication management, counseling, coaching, and family support. The practice’s philosophy centers on curiosity about each patient’s unique gifts and challenges, guided by faith-informed, patient-centered care. Focus Clinic holds a 4.8-star rating across dozens of patient reviews. Learn more at focusclinic.org.
Contact
Focus ClinicContact
Dr. Randall Duthler
616-317-4807
www.focusclinic.org
Dr. Randall Duthler
616-317-4807
www.focusclinic.org
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Focus Clinic Welcomes Nicholus Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, as Partner
Award-winning PA educator Nicholus Kopacki, DMSc, joins Focus Clinic as partner, strengthening the West Michigan practice's mission to become Michigan's premier ADHD center of excellence.
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