Victor Guerra’s Newly Released "Become the Victor: Turning Trials Into Triumph" is a Powerful and Deeply Personal Testament to Resilience, Faith, and Strength

“Become the Victor: Turning Trials into Triumph” from Christian Faith Publishing author Victor Guerra (Victortheinspiration) is an inspiring and heartfelt work that encourages readers to transform pain into purpose and adversity into victory through faith, perseverance, and mindset.