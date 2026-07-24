Recent Release, "Crossing the Bridge: Getting from Here to There," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Cheryle Johnson Explores Navigating Life's Transitions
Middle River, MD, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cheryle Johnson has completed a new book, titled, "Crossing the Bridge: Getting from Here to There," a transformational guide designed to help readers discover the beauty, peace, and joy that life offers. Rather than allowing the smoke and mirrors of existence to derail your path, this work provides a straightforward, practical road map for traversing the critical moments that define your journey. Johnson's chapters serve as signposts along the way, offering wisdom drawn from both inspiration and lived experience.
The author brings authentic authority to her message. A Baltimore native, Johnson understands firsthand that life presents formidable challenges. She has triumphed over domestic violence, sexual assault, and the devastating loss of a child to suicide—experiences that fueled her passion to help others recognize their own strength. Her conviction that each person should reach one informs every page of this work, grounded in the belief that you are loved, valued, and destined for greatness.
"Crossing the Bridge: Getting from Here to There" addresses the profound truth that crossing from here to there requires courage and conviction. Some bridges in life are small, others vast; some feel sturdy while others shake beneath your feet. The unexpected transitions we face can either propel us forward or hold us back, which is why having encouragement and practical guidance matters enormously. Johnson's stirring narrative reminds readers that they are wondrously and fearfully made for these crossings, that their destiny awaits, and that they need never walk alone through fear or uncertainty.
"I wanted to share what I've learned through my darkest valleys and greatest victories," said author Cheryle Johnson. "If my story helps even one person believe they can reach the other side, then every word was worth writing."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryle Johnson's enlightening work equips readers with the tools and encouragement to embrace life's transitions with confidence. Through personal testimony and practical wisdom, she demonstrates that transformation is possible for anyone willing to take the first step.
Readers who wish to experience this soul-stirring work can purchase "Crossing the Bridge: Getting from Here to There" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings authentic authority to her message. A Baltimore native, Johnson understands firsthand that life presents formidable challenges. She has triumphed over domestic violence, sexual assault, and the devastating loss of a child to suicide—experiences that fueled her passion to help others recognize their own strength. Her conviction that each person should reach one informs every page of this work, grounded in the belief that you are loved, valued, and destined for greatness.
"Crossing the Bridge: Getting from Here to There" addresses the profound truth that crossing from here to there requires courage and conviction. Some bridges in life are small, others vast; some feel sturdy while others shake beneath your feet. The unexpected transitions we face can either propel us forward or hold us back, which is why having encouragement and practical guidance matters enormously. Johnson's stirring narrative reminds readers that they are wondrously and fearfully made for these crossings, that their destiny awaits, and that they need never walk alone through fear or uncertainty.
"I wanted to share what I've learned through my darkest valleys and greatest victories," said author Cheryle Johnson. "If my story helps even one person believe they can reach the other side, then every word was worth writing."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryle Johnson's enlightening work equips readers with the tools and encouragement to embrace life's transitions with confidence. Through personal testimony and practical wisdom, she demonstrates that transformation is possible for anyone willing to take the first step.
Readers who wish to experience this soul-stirring work can purchase "Crossing the Bridge: Getting from Here to There" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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