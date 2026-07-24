Recent Release, "Taking Back the Rainbow," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Chris Dominianni, Explores One Man's Profound Spiritual Journey of Faith and Redemption
Newton, NC, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chris Dominianni has completed a new book, titled, "Taking Back the Rainbow: A Chef Turned Trucker's Reflections on Walking with Jesus in the Final Days," an authentic account of transformation and conviction. From his humble roots in Queens, New York, to his current life as a truck driver in Newton, North Carolina, Dominianni shares the raw, unfiltered story of how a self-described knucklehead discovered genuine faith and purpose. This reflective work captures the essence of what it means to walk faithfully during uncertain times, offering readers a window into the heart of someone who has surrendered his life to Christ with unwavering devotion.
The author's background as both a chef and long-haul trucker provides a unique vantage point from which to observe modern America and contemporary spiritual challenges. His unconventional path—from culinary pursuits to the open road—mirrors his spiritual awakening, one marked by candid struggles and triumphant moments of grace. Dominianni writes not as a theologian or polished preacher, but as an ordinary believer whose testimony carries the weight of lived experience and authenticity.
"Taking Back the Rainbow" addresses timely themes of faith in secular culture, personal transformation, and the call to evangelism in today's world. Readers will discover how one man's commitment to Jesus becomes the foundation for navigating life's complexities and preparing spiritually for what lies ahead. Through honest reflection and stirring conviction, Dominianni invites believers to examine their own walk with Christ and consider what it truly means to reclaim hope in challenging times.
From the author, "This book is my heart on paper: a simple trucker's perspective on living boldly for Jesus when the world tells you to compromise. I pray it stirs something deep in readers who are searching for truth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chris Dominianni's candid work challenges readers to examine their faith and embrace spiritual courage. His message resonates with those seeking authentic Christianity in an increasingly complex world.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Taking Back the Rainbow" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's background as both a chef and long-haul trucker provides a unique vantage point from which to observe modern America and contemporary spiritual challenges. His unconventional path—from culinary pursuits to the open road—mirrors his spiritual awakening, one marked by candid struggles and triumphant moments of grace. Dominianni writes not as a theologian or polished preacher, but as an ordinary believer whose testimony carries the weight of lived experience and authenticity.
"Taking Back the Rainbow" addresses timely themes of faith in secular culture, personal transformation, and the call to evangelism in today's world. Readers will discover how one man's commitment to Jesus becomes the foundation for navigating life's complexities and preparing spiritually for what lies ahead. Through honest reflection and stirring conviction, Dominianni invites believers to examine their own walk with Christ and consider what it truly means to reclaim hope in challenging times.
From the author, "This book is my heart on paper: a simple trucker's perspective on living boldly for Jesus when the world tells you to compromise. I pray it stirs something deep in readers who are searching for truth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chris Dominianni's candid work challenges readers to examine their faith and embrace spiritual courage. His message resonates with those seeking authentic Christianity in an increasingly complex world.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Taking Back the Rainbow" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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