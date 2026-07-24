Recent Release "His Truth Be Told Tales," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Roberta Ann Lowenthal, Tells of Two Heroes Fighting to Protect All They Love
Smithtown, NY, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Roberta Ann Lowenthal has completed a new book, "His Truth Be Told Tales": an inspirational fantasy adventure about folks with different abilities. This concluding chapter in the trilogy finds Alan and Annie, now established as a pastor and director of the HUG Christian Life Center, facing their greatest challenge yet. When a determined adversary threatens to strip away their family, friends, home, and life's work, the pair must choose between surrender and courageous resistance. Readers will journey alongside them through mind-boggling encounters and life-altering events in 1981 Peaceful Valley, where twenty years of ministry to special-needs individuals has created a thriving legacy and beautiful life.
Drawing from six decades of marriage, twenty-six years serving people with disabilities, and her own profound spiritual journey, Lowenthal brings authentic depth to her narrative. As a Jewish believer in Christ, she has channeled her personal experiences with low vision and spinal stenosis into crafting a tale that resonates with genuine understanding. Her partnership with Dave Morsch and their shared missionary work through Friendship Unlimited ministry on Long Island infuses every page with purpose and faith grounded in lived experience.
In "His Truth Be Told Tales," Lowenthal weaves together mysteries, surprises, and danger at every turn while exploring how her protagonists continue to grow in grace and knowledge. Readers will encounter enchanting new friends from around the world and otherworldly adversaries, while rediscovering the wise counsel of Uncle Truth—God's representative who faithfully appears when needed most. The stakes have intensified as Alan and Annie navigate more mature challenges and harder-hitting trials, yet this gripping conclusion reveals how faith, family, and devoted service ultimately triumph over adversity. Expect a rewarding ending that celebrates the transformative power of God's love and unwavering commitment to those often overlooked by society.
"Through this final book," said Lowenthal, "I hope readers will see how God meets us in our darkest moments and strengthens us to protect what matters most. My prayer is that everyone who reads about Alan and Annie's journey discovers their own capacity to stand firm in faith, regardless of the obstacles they face."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roberta Ann Lowenthal's riveting work offers readers an uplifting escape while deepening their appreciation for inclusive faith communities. This spiritually enriching tale demonstrates how ordinary people achieve extraordinary victories through devotion and perseverance.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "His Truth Be Told Tales" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from six decades of marriage, twenty-six years serving people with disabilities, and her own profound spiritual journey, Lowenthal brings authentic depth to her narrative. As a Jewish believer in Christ, she has channeled her personal experiences with low vision and spinal stenosis into crafting a tale that resonates with genuine understanding. Her partnership with Dave Morsch and their shared missionary work through Friendship Unlimited ministry on Long Island infuses every page with purpose and faith grounded in lived experience.
In "His Truth Be Told Tales," Lowenthal weaves together mysteries, surprises, and danger at every turn while exploring how her protagonists continue to grow in grace and knowledge. Readers will encounter enchanting new friends from around the world and otherworldly adversaries, while rediscovering the wise counsel of Uncle Truth—God's representative who faithfully appears when needed most. The stakes have intensified as Alan and Annie navigate more mature challenges and harder-hitting trials, yet this gripping conclusion reveals how faith, family, and devoted service ultimately triumph over adversity. Expect a rewarding ending that celebrates the transformative power of God's love and unwavering commitment to those often overlooked by society.
"Through this final book," said Lowenthal, "I hope readers will see how God meets us in our darkest moments and strengthens us to protect what matters most. My prayer is that everyone who reads about Alan and Annie's journey discovers their own capacity to stand firm in faith, regardless of the obstacles they face."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roberta Ann Lowenthal's riveting work offers readers an uplifting escape while deepening their appreciation for inclusive faith communities. This spiritually enriching tale demonstrates how ordinary people achieve extraordinary victories through devotion and perseverance.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "His Truth Be Told Tales" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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