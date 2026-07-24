Recent Release, "The Urban Bible Experience UBX," Transforms Scripture Into Contemporary Conversation for Modern Urban Life
Rancho Palos Verde, CA, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pastor Shep Crawford and Dr. Shalonda K. Crawford have completed a new book, "The Urban Bible Experience UBX," which reimagines the Old and New Testaments through a distinctly contemporary lens. This unique Bible paraphrase presents timeless truths through raw, relatable language infused with humor and authenticity. Readers will encounter the foundational narratives of the Old Testament, the transformative life of Jesus Christ, the dynamic expansion of the early church through Acts, and Paul's epistolary wisdom—all rendered in everyday vernacular that resonates with today's urban communities.
Dr. Shalonda K. Crawford, known as Dr. Sunshine, brings her considerable expertise as a licensed psychologist and compassionate community advocate to this collaborative endeavor. With six professional degrees and a demonstrated commitment to mental health awareness, she integrates spiritual principles with therapeutic insight. Pastor Shep Crawford, a visionary senior pastor of Experience Christian Ministries in Los Angeles and Grammy Award-winning music producer, has devoted his career to bridging faith with culture and community healing. Together, they have crafted a resource that reflects their shared passion for making scripture accessible and transformative for marginalized and urban communities.
"The Urban Bible Experience UBX" invites readers to encounter God's narrative in unprecedented ways. Rather than approaching scripture as archaic text, this paraphrase presents biblical stories as living, breathing accounts that address faith, hope, and love within the context of contemporary experience. Whether readers are newcomers to scripture or seasoned believers seeking fresh perspective, this translation meets them where they are, challenging assumptions and opening doors to deeper spiritual understanding. The stakes are profound: this work aims to dismantle barriers that keep people from engaging with God's Word and to foster genuine transformation in how individuals relate to their faith and their communities.
"Through 'The Urban Bible Experience UBX,' we wanted to create a bridge between the timeless message of scripture and the lived reality of our communities," said the authors. "This paraphrase honors the integrity of God's Word while speaking a language that speaks to the hearts of those navigating modern urban life. Our prayer is that readers will encounter Jesus afresh and discover how his message of redemption, healing, and love speaks directly to their circumstances."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Shep Crawford’s and Dr. Shalonda K. Crawford's groundbreaking work equips readers with scripture that feels immediate and personally relevant. This paraphrase bridges centuries of tradition with contemporary urgency, empowering believers to see their faith as active and transformative in their daily lives.
Readers who wish to experience this innovative work can purchase "The Urban Bible Experience UBX" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Shalonda K. Crawford, known as Dr. Sunshine, brings her considerable expertise as a licensed psychologist and compassionate community advocate to this collaborative endeavor. With six professional degrees and a demonstrated commitment to mental health awareness, she integrates spiritual principles with therapeutic insight. Pastor Shep Crawford, a visionary senior pastor of Experience Christian Ministries in Los Angeles and Grammy Award-winning music producer, has devoted his career to bridging faith with culture and community healing. Together, they have crafted a resource that reflects their shared passion for making scripture accessible and transformative for marginalized and urban communities.
"The Urban Bible Experience UBX" invites readers to encounter God's narrative in unprecedented ways. Rather than approaching scripture as archaic text, this paraphrase presents biblical stories as living, breathing accounts that address faith, hope, and love within the context of contemporary experience. Whether readers are newcomers to scripture or seasoned believers seeking fresh perspective, this translation meets them where they are, challenging assumptions and opening doors to deeper spiritual understanding. The stakes are profound: this work aims to dismantle barriers that keep people from engaging with God's Word and to foster genuine transformation in how individuals relate to their faith and their communities.
"Through 'The Urban Bible Experience UBX,' we wanted to create a bridge between the timeless message of scripture and the lived reality of our communities," said the authors. "This paraphrase honors the integrity of God's Word while speaking a language that speaks to the hearts of those navigating modern urban life. Our prayer is that readers will encounter Jesus afresh and discover how his message of redemption, healing, and love speaks directly to their circumstances."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Shep Crawford’s and Dr. Shalonda K. Crawford's groundbreaking work equips readers with scripture that feels immediate and personally relevant. This paraphrase bridges centuries of tradition with contemporary urgency, empowering believers to see their faith as active and transformative in their daily lives.
Readers who wish to experience this innovative work can purchase "The Urban Bible Experience UBX" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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