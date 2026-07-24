Deb Nichols’s Newly Released "Revelations" is a Thought-Provoking Christian Novel That Explores the Unseen Spiritual Battle Between Good and Evil in Everyday Moments

“Revelations” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deb Nichols is an engaging faith-based novel that invites readers to consider the reality of the spiritual realm, the power of choice, and the importance of seeking God through scripture and a personal relationship with Christ.