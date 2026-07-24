Deb Nichols’s Newly Released "Revelations" is a Thought-Provoking Christian Novel That Explores the Unseen Spiritual Battle Between Good and Evil in Everyday Moments
“Revelations” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deb Nichols is an engaging faith-based novel that invites readers to consider the reality of the spiritual realm, the power of choice, and the importance of seeking God through scripture and a personal relationship with Christ.
Newton Center, MA, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Revelations,” a compelling and imaginative Christian novel that blends spiritual insight with suspenseful storytelling, inviting readers to explore the unseen forces at work in the world and in their own lives. “Revelations” is the creation of published author, Deb Nichols, who accepted Christ at fourteen and has followed a faith-filled journey marked by change and growth, including a move from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts as a teenager. Through every transition, she credits God’s guidance and presence. In 2020, she launched her writing ministry through ActsoftheWay.com, where she shares biblical teachings and encourages readers to recognize the ongoing work of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Her first book, 40 Days to a Personal Relationship with the Holy Spirit, and her novel Revelations both aim to help readers seek God through scripture and deepen their faith. Deb lives on Cape Cod with her husband, Dave, and enjoys time with their four children, three grandchildren, and family dog.
Deb Nichols shares, “What if it were all true? Imagine if the messages in the Bible are the divinely inspired word of God? What if our everyday existence, the reality we can touch and feel, was not the only realm that existed? What if there are invisible forces, one led by God working to ensure we spend eternity in heaven, and another led by the devil trying to ensure our eternity is damned!
What if the choices we all make day to day, either work to further protect us and lead us closer to Heaven or leave us more vulnerable on a path to hell. This story follows a teenage group on a simple community service project, who experience a life-changing event while away from home. See how they cope with the forces of good and evil, as they navigate their new reality. With unique insight into both the physical and spiritual realms, we will see how each of them respond.
Take this journey into a world unknown to many, and ask yourself what choices would you make? Explore the unseen realm and consider your own Revelations! What if it were all true?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deb Nichols’s new book is an inspirational work of Christian fiction that blends adventure, spiritual reflection, and biblical truth. Designed to encourage readers to consider the eternal impact of their choices and to seek a deeper understanding of God’s presence, “Revelations” offers both entertainment and spiritual encouragement for believers and seekers alike.
Consumers can purchase “Revelations” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Revelations”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Deb Nichols shares, “What if it were all true? Imagine if the messages in the Bible are the divinely inspired word of God? What if our everyday existence, the reality we can touch and feel, was not the only realm that existed? What if there are invisible forces, one led by God working to ensure we spend eternity in heaven, and another led by the devil trying to ensure our eternity is damned!
What if the choices we all make day to day, either work to further protect us and lead us closer to Heaven or leave us more vulnerable on a path to hell. This story follows a teenage group on a simple community service project, who experience a life-changing event while away from home. See how they cope with the forces of good and evil, as they navigate their new reality. With unique insight into both the physical and spiritual realms, we will see how each of them respond.
Take this journey into a world unknown to many, and ask yourself what choices would you make? Explore the unseen realm and consider your own Revelations! What if it were all true?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deb Nichols’s new book is an inspirational work of Christian fiction that blends adventure, spiritual reflection, and biblical truth. Designed to encourage readers to consider the eternal impact of their choices and to seek a deeper understanding of God’s presence, “Revelations” offers both entertainment and spiritual encouragement for believers and seekers alike.
Consumers can purchase “Revelations” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Revelations”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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