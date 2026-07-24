Recent Release, "The Fountain of Eternal Strength," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Hadassah Jean Philippe, Offers Biblical Restoration for Those Seeking Grace
Quincy, MA, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hadassah Jean Philippe has completed a new book, "The Fountain of Eternal Strength": A Prayer Devotional for Jesus Christ's Warriors, addressing a profound spiritual reality: the righteous fall, but God's design includes restoration, not condemnation. Drawing from Proverbs 24:16 and 1 John 1:9, this devotional recognizes that while consequences from our stumbles are real, they need not define our identity in Christ. The book serves as a spiritual companion for leaders and believers alike, providing a collection of empowering scriptural passages to strengthen the soul during seasons of recovery and renewal.
Philippe's ministry calling—rooted in prophecy, deliverance, healing, and intercession—infuses every page with authentic spiritual insight. Her previous works, including Understanding Your Calling as an Evangelist and Gatekeeper, The Journey to Priesthood and Kingship, and Jesus Christ, the Author of Marriage, establish her as a faithful voice for kingdom truth. As a devoted wife and mother of three, she writes from lived experience and deep conviction about God's redemptive character.
Readers will discover that restoration is not merely possible but promised; a scriptural truth waiting to transform shame into strength. Through these carefully selected verses and prayers, warriors in faith learn that falling seven times does not diminish their calling; rather, rising again reflects their true nature as redeemed children of God. The devotional invites believers to approach God's throne of grace boldly, receive forgiveness without hesitation, extend grace to themselves, and step forward in renewed purpose.
"My prayer is that every reader experiences the liberating truth that God's forgiveness is complete and immediate," said Philippe. "When we fall, we are not abandoned—we are invited into deeper restoration and partnership with our Savior."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hadassah Jean Philippe's restorative work equips believers with scriptural anchors during their most vulnerable moments. This devotional transforms the narrative of defeat into one of divine recovery and kingdom purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-centered work can purchase "The Fountain of Eternal Strength" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Philippe's ministry calling—rooted in prophecy, deliverance, healing, and intercession—infuses every page with authentic spiritual insight. Her previous works, including Understanding Your Calling as an Evangelist and Gatekeeper, The Journey to Priesthood and Kingship, and Jesus Christ, the Author of Marriage, establish her as a faithful voice for kingdom truth. As a devoted wife and mother of three, she writes from lived experience and deep conviction about God's redemptive character.
Readers will discover that restoration is not merely possible but promised; a scriptural truth waiting to transform shame into strength. Through these carefully selected verses and prayers, warriors in faith learn that falling seven times does not diminish their calling; rather, rising again reflects their true nature as redeemed children of God. The devotional invites believers to approach God's throne of grace boldly, receive forgiveness without hesitation, extend grace to themselves, and step forward in renewed purpose.
"My prayer is that every reader experiences the liberating truth that God's forgiveness is complete and immediate," said Philippe. "When we fall, we are not abandoned—we are invited into deeper restoration and partnership with our Savior."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hadassah Jean Philippe's restorative work equips believers with scriptural anchors during their most vulnerable moments. This devotional transforms the narrative of defeat into one of divine recovery and kingdom purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-centered work can purchase "The Fountain of Eternal Strength" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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