Recent Release, "Buck Gallant and Gridiron Gold," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Al Powell Follows a Teen Uncovering a Civil War Mystery That Threatens His Family
Greensboro, NC, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Al Powell has completed a new book, "Buck Gallant and Gridiron Gold" that launches readers into the small Southern town of Anderson, where fourteen-year-old Buck Gallant begins high school amid whispers of his family's shadowed past. When a woman mysteriously returns after decades of absence and Buck discovers his family possesses a legendary treasure map, his ordinary existence transforms into an extraordinary adventure. Desperate individuals willing to use violence emerge from the shadows, intent on seizing the map and its secrets, setting the stage for a race against time filled with danger and discovery.
As a retired high school English teacher with forty-six years of classroom experience, Al Powell draws authentically from his deep knowledge of adolescence, athletics, and the formative years that shape character. His background teaching at both public and classical Christian institutions informs the novel's portrayal of teenage struggles alongside spiritual growth. Powell's personal passion for literature, running, and football infuses the narrative with genuine detail and emotional resonance that resonates with readers of all ages.
In "Buck Gallant and Gridiron Gold," Powell weaves together timeless themes of faith, family, and friendship as Buck learns that overcoming obstacles demands courage, quick thinking, and calmness under pressure. Through encounters with gun-wielding kidnappers, aggressive bullies, perilous rescues, and his first love, the protagonist discovers that true victory—whether on the football field or in life—requires preparation, commitment, teamwork, and sacrifice. Readers will find themselves captivated by how a teenage boy grows into manhood by facing hard things through God's grace, all while solving a historic mystery that bridges the Civil War era with the present day.
"I wanted to create a story that shows young readers how faith and family provide the foundation for navigating life's challenges," said Powell. "Through Buck's journey, I hope readers discover that courage, integrity, and reliance on God's strength can overcome any obstacle."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Al Powell's enthralling work equips readers with a story celebrating eternal values while delivering genuine suspense and adventure. This novel reminds audiences that growing into manhood demands both courage and character.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Buck Gallant and Gridiron Gold" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a retired high school English teacher with forty-six years of classroom experience, Al Powell draws authentically from his deep knowledge of adolescence, athletics, and the formative years that shape character. His background teaching at both public and classical Christian institutions informs the novel's portrayal of teenage struggles alongside spiritual growth. Powell's personal passion for literature, running, and football infuses the narrative with genuine detail and emotional resonance that resonates with readers of all ages.
In "Buck Gallant and Gridiron Gold," Powell weaves together timeless themes of faith, family, and friendship as Buck learns that overcoming obstacles demands courage, quick thinking, and calmness under pressure. Through encounters with gun-wielding kidnappers, aggressive bullies, perilous rescues, and his first love, the protagonist discovers that true victory—whether on the football field or in life—requires preparation, commitment, teamwork, and sacrifice. Readers will find themselves captivated by how a teenage boy grows into manhood by facing hard things through God's grace, all while solving a historic mystery that bridges the Civil War era with the present day.
"I wanted to create a story that shows young readers how faith and family provide the foundation for navigating life's challenges," said Powell. "Through Buck's journey, I hope readers discover that courage, integrity, and reliance on God's strength can overcome any obstacle."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Al Powell's enthralling work equips readers with a story celebrating eternal values while delivering genuine suspense and adventure. This novel reminds audiences that growing into manhood demands both courage and character.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Buck Gallant and Gridiron Gold" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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