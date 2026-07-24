Recent Release, "Knowing Who You Are in Christ Jesus," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Oluremi Morounkola Odediran, Explores Truths Empowering Believers' Identity
Schaumburg, IL, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Oluremi Morounkola Odediran has completed a new book, "Knowing Who You Are in Christ Jesus," addressing a vital spiritual reality: as the enemy accelerates his attacks in these final days, believers must anchor themselves in the knowledge of who they truly are in Christ. This stirring work examines how spiritual understanding becomes the distinguishing factor between those who walk in victory and those who succumb to deception. Rather than offering abstract theology, the book provides illuminating principles designed to align readers with God's eternal purpose and help them manifest Christ's light in a world growing increasingly dark.
Drawing from her journey as a devoted wife, mother of four, and passionate Bible teacher, Odediran brings both analytical rigor and spiritual depth to her message. Her Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Lagos demonstrates her disciplined approach to understanding truth, yet it is her years of mentorship and service within the Redeemed Christian Church of God that fuel her authentic voice. Having walked alongside believers from countless backgrounds, she speaks with credibility born from lived experience and years of spiritual formation under the guidance of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.
"Knowing Who You Are in Christ Jesus" reveals timeless biblical truths about identity, purpose, and authority, demonstrating how these enduring principles address the distinctive challenges facing modern Christians. Readers will discover how to fortify themselves against spiritual attacks, anchor their hearts in God's unshakeable promises, and walk with confidence in their God-given calling. As readers engage with each page, the Holy Spirit works to illuminate hearts and minds, transforming understanding into empowered living and deepening the relationship between believer and Savior.
"My deepest desire is that readers will not merely understand their identity in Christ intellectually, but will experience the liberating truth of their worth and authority in Him," said Odediran. "This book exists to equip believers with the spiritual revelation they need to walk victoriously and fulfill the unique purpose God has prepared for each of them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Oluremi Morounkola Odediran's empowering work provides readers with essential spiritual insight and practical understanding for navigating life's battles. This resource will transform how believers see themselves and their capacity to fulfill God's calling.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Knowing Who You Are in Christ Jesus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her journey as a devoted wife, mother of four, and passionate Bible teacher, Odediran brings both analytical rigor and spiritual depth to her message. Her Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Lagos demonstrates her disciplined approach to understanding truth, yet it is her years of mentorship and service within the Redeemed Christian Church of God that fuel her authentic voice. Having walked alongside believers from countless backgrounds, she speaks with credibility born from lived experience and years of spiritual formation under the guidance of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.
"Knowing Who You Are in Christ Jesus" reveals timeless biblical truths about identity, purpose, and authority, demonstrating how these enduring principles address the distinctive challenges facing modern Christians. Readers will discover how to fortify themselves against spiritual attacks, anchor their hearts in God's unshakeable promises, and walk with confidence in their God-given calling. As readers engage with each page, the Holy Spirit works to illuminate hearts and minds, transforming understanding into empowered living and deepening the relationship between believer and Savior.
"My deepest desire is that readers will not merely understand their identity in Christ intellectually, but will experience the liberating truth of their worth and authority in Him," said Odediran. "This book exists to equip believers with the spiritual revelation they need to walk victoriously and fulfill the unique purpose God has prepared for each of them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Oluremi Morounkola Odediran's empowering work provides readers with essential spiritual insight and practical understanding for navigating life's battles. This resource will transform how believers see themselves and their capacity to fulfill God's calling.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Knowing Who You Are in Christ Jesus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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