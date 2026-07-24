Recent Release, "Elusive Shadow," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Reverend Edna Riggs, is a Candid Spiritual Memoir of Faith Transforming Struggle Into Grace
Huntersville, NC, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Reverend Edna Riggs has completed a new book, called, "Elusive Shadow," a reflective memoir that traces her faith journey from a working-class North Carolina childhood shaped by Depression-era hardship through decades of motherhood, caregiving, and ultimately her transformative call to ministry. With unflinching honesty, she examines the watershed moments and pivotal relationships that anchored her spiritual path, inviting readers into her intimate struggle to discern God's presence amid poverty, loss, and personal doubt.
Her background as a pioneering educator and clergy woman of the United Methodist Church informs every page of this work. After becoming the first in her generation to earn a college degree, she pursued graduate studies at Duke Divinity School, later completing a chaplaincy residency at Duke Hospital—an achievement that earned her the prestigious P. Wesley Aiken Award for Pastoral Excellence. These accomplishments, earned through determination and grace, underscore the book's central truth: that ordinary people can answer extraordinary calls.
In "Elusive Shadow," Reverend Riggs explores the convergence of faith, education, and love as interconnected threads in God's design for our lives. Through her narratives of raising three children while navigating an unstable household and caring for an adult family member, she demonstrates how suffering need not silence our witness. Her story becomes a stirring invitation for readers to recognize God's potential within their own circumstances and to understand that our greatest tribulations often become the wellspring from which we bless others and experience profound spiritual renewal.
"My life has taught me that faith is not about perfection but about remaining open to God's purpose, even when that purpose seems hidden in shadow," said Reverend Riggs. "I hope my journey helps others see their own struggles as invitations to deeper intimacy with the divine."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reverend Edna Riggs's thoughtful work offers readers permission to embrace their complete stories—wounds and all—as vessels for God's transformative love. Her testimony will resonate with anyone seeking to understand how faith takes root in broken places and flourishes despite adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Elusive Shadow" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Her background as a pioneering educator and clergy woman of the United Methodist Church informs every page of this work. After becoming the first in her generation to earn a college degree, she pursued graduate studies at Duke Divinity School, later completing a chaplaincy residency at Duke Hospital—an achievement that earned her the prestigious P. Wesley Aiken Award for Pastoral Excellence. These accomplishments, earned through determination and grace, underscore the book's central truth: that ordinary people can answer extraordinary calls.
In "Elusive Shadow," Reverend Riggs explores the convergence of faith, education, and love as interconnected threads in God's design for our lives. Through her narratives of raising three children while navigating an unstable household and caring for an adult family member, she demonstrates how suffering need not silence our witness. Her story becomes a stirring invitation for readers to recognize God's potential within their own circumstances and to understand that our greatest tribulations often become the wellspring from which we bless others and experience profound spiritual renewal.
"My life has taught me that faith is not about perfection but about remaining open to God's purpose, even when that purpose seems hidden in shadow," said Reverend Riggs. "I hope my journey helps others see their own struggles as invitations to deeper intimacy with the divine."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reverend Edna Riggs's thoughtful work offers readers permission to embrace their complete stories—wounds and all—as vessels for God's transformative love. Her testimony will resonate with anyone seeking to understand how faith takes root in broken places and flourishes despite adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Elusive Shadow" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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