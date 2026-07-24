Recent Release, "God's Love Is Big," from Christian Faith Publishing Author WPD WISDOM PURPOSE DETERMINATION Shows How God's Affection Surpasses All Earthly Measures
Detroit, MI, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- WPD WISDOM PURPOSE DETERMINATION has completed a new book, titled, "God's Love Is Big," an enchanting children's story that takes young readers on simple adventures revealing a profound spiritual truth. Through the eyes of relatable characters, children discover that no matter how vast the sky stretches, how deep the ocean flows, or how tall mountains tower, God's love extends even further. The narrative gently unfolds this concept in language and imagery perfectly suited to developing minds, making abstract faith concepts wonderfully concrete.
Drawing from personal conviction about nurturing children's spiritual foundations, the author crafted this work with intention and care. The author understands that early childhood represents a pivotal season for planting seeds of faith, and this book serves as an ideal vehicle for those conversations. Their approach balances theological depth with age-appropriate accessibility, ensuring that both children and the adults reading alongside them find meaning and connection.
"God's Love Is Big" offers far more than bedtime entertainment—it presents an opportunity for families to explore faith together. Readers will encounter warmly told stories paired with vibrant illustrations that capture young imaginations while encouraging spiritual reflection. Each page invites children to consider their place within God's infinite care, culminating in a tender moment of prayer that reinforces the book's central message: that divine love surrounds, protects, and cherishes them always.
"I wanted to create something that would help children truly grasp that God's love isn't just big—it's the biggest thing in their universe," said the author.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this touchstone work strengthens the spiritual bond between children and their faith community. This book transforms ordinary moments into opportunities for grace-filled conversations that echo throughout a child's formative years.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "God's Love Is Big" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from personal conviction about nurturing children's spiritual foundations, the author crafted this work with intention and care. The author understands that early childhood represents a pivotal season for planting seeds of faith, and this book serves as an ideal vehicle for those conversations. Their approach balances theological depth with age-appropriate accessibility, ensuring that both children and the adults reading alongside them find meaning and connection.
"God's Love Is Big" offers far more than bedtime entertainment—it presents an opportunity for families to explore faith together. Readers will encounter warmly told stories paired with vibrant illustrations that capture young imaginations while encouraging spiritual reflection. Each page invites children to consider their place within God's infinite care, culminating in a tender moment of prayer that reinforces the book's central message: that divine love surrounds, protects, and cherishes them always.
"I wanted to create something that would help children truly grasp that God's love isn't just big—it's the biggest thing in their universe," said the author.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this touchstone work strengthens the spiritual bond between children and their faith community. This book transforms ordinary moments into opportunities for grace-filled conversations that echo throughout a child's formative years.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "God's Love Is Big" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories