Recent Release, "Times of the Chosen," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Rainie Sable, Provocatively Reexamines Biblical Prophecy and Traditional Eschatology
Dallas, TX, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rainie Sable has completed a new book, titled, "Times of the Chosen: The Left Behind," which reimagines the rapture narrative through fresh theological examination. The premise confronts a pivotal moment: over one billion Christians have vanished in a single instant, and you remain. Once confident in your spiritual standing, you discover your departure gate has closed—not because you were unworthy, but because your scheduled flight has been delayed. You belong to a different class entirely: the chosen ones called for a second rapture detailed throughout Scripture itself. This revelation shatters the conventional wisdom that has dominated Christian thought for generations, opening possibilities previously dismissed by mainstream theology.
The author's journey to this manuscript was anything but academic. Throughout her multifaceted life—as devoted wife, devoted mother, seasoned real estate professional, and accomplished CPA practice co-owner—Sable cultivated an intimate relationship with Scripture. The conviction to write this work became so burdensome upon her heart that she could no longer resist the calling. She approaches this examination not as a seminary-trained theologian, but as a faithful believer who has spent decades studying God's Word with unwavering devotion. Her authentic voice emerges from lived experience rather than institutional credentials.
"Times of the Chosen" explores themes of divine justice, purpose, and the transformative power of understanding God's complete plan for His elect. The stakes prove staggering: if traditional rapture theology has overlooked what Scripture plainly teaches the implications reshape how millions understand their eternal destiny. Readers will discover biblical evidence for a first rapture removing approximately fifteen percent of the world's population, a second rapture for those left behind, and a final gathering at the Tribulation's conclusion. Throughout these pages, Sable demonstrates how contemporary eschatology has failed to recognize the full scope of God's redemptive design, particularly for those this world has dismissed as unworthy.
"The Lord has shown me that faith itself is not a destination but an active, living relationship that deepens throughout our journey," said Sable. "This book exists to open eyes to what Scripture has always revealed: that God's plan encompasses every one of His elect, and your position in these times is no accident."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rainie Sable's thought-provoking work equips believers with biblical understanding to navigate these pivotal times with clarity and hope. Her examination challenges readers to reconsider what they have been taught and to trust Scripture's full testimony regarding their eternal future.
Readers who wish to experience this revelatory work can purchase "Times of the Chosen" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's journey to this manuscript was anything but academic. Throughout her multifaceted life—as devoted wife, devoted mother, seasoned real estate professional, and accomplished CPA practice co-owner—Sable cultivated an intimate relationship with Scripture. The conviction to write this work became so burdensome upon her heart that she could no longer resist the calling. She approaches this examination not as a seminary-trained theologian, but as a faithful believer who has spent decades studying God's Word with unwavering devotion. Her authentic voice emerges from lived experience rather than institutional credentials.
"Times of the Chosen" explores themes of divine justice, purpose, and the transformative power of understanding God's complete plan for His elect. The stakes prove staggering: if traditional rapture theology has overlooked what Scripture plainly teaches the implications reshape how millions understand their eternal destiny. Readers will discover biblical evidence for a first rapture removing approximately fifteen percent of the world's population, a second rapture for those left behind, and a final gathering at the Tribulation's conclusion. Throughout these pages, Sable demonstrates how contemporary eschatology has failed to recognize the full scope of God's redemptive design, particularly for those this world has dismissed as unworthy.
"The Lord has shown me that faith itself is not a destination but an active, living relationship that deepens throughout our journey," said Sable. "This book exists to open eyes to what Scripture has always revealed: that God's plan encompasses every one of His elect, and your position in these times is no accident."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rainie Sable's thought-provoking work equips believers with biblical understanding to navigate these pivotal times with clarity and hope. Her examination challenges readers to reconsider what they have been taught and to trust Scripture's full testimony regarding their eternal future.
Readers who wish to experience this revelatory work can purchase "Times of the Chosen" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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