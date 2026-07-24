Recent Release, "Counting Crows," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Mary Berlin, Brings Numbers Alive Through Gathering Crows in a Serene Natural World
Hartford, CT, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mary Berlin has completed a new book, "Counting Crows," a charming picture book that unfolds in a peaceful salt marsh on a fall day in New England. The narrative follows a delightful counting progression as one crow lands on a nest, soon joined by another, and then another, until ten crows gather high above the shimmering marsh grasses. With each new number comes rhythmic text paired with vivid original artwork that captures the enchantment of the landscape awakening to life.
Throughout her adult years, Mary Berlin lived along the Connecticut shoreline, where the natural beauty surrounding her home became a wellspring of artistic inspiration. She discovered painting later in life, translating onto canvas the scenes she cherished most. Her deep appreciation for the outdoors extended to her family as she nurtured a love of reading and artistic expression in her children and grandchildren, often entertaining them with tales inspired by the wildlife that thrived in the salt marsh visible from her window.
"Counting Crows" celebrates more than numerical development—it invites children to discover the wonders of a thriving ecosystem. Young readers will delight in spotting ducks swimming in the river, a deer grazing among the grasses, a rabbit peeking from the reeds, squirrels scampering up nearby trees, and turkeys strutting through the tall grass. Through engaging nature scenes and beautiful illustrations, children develop essential counting skills while cultivating a profound appreciation for wildlife, the changing seasons, and the natural world's splendor. The book earned recognition as a finalist in Illustrated Picture Book for the 2017 Tassy Walden Award for New Voices in Children's Literature.
"Creating this story allowed me to share the magic I witnessed daily in the marsh with children everywhere," said Berlin.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Berlin's heartwarming work introduces young learners to the joy of counting while fostering environmental awareness. This tale nurtures curiosity about the natural world during formative years.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "Counting Crows" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Throughout her adult years, Mary Berlin lived along the Connecticut shoreline, where the natural beauty surrounding her home became a wellspring of artistic inspiration. She discovered painting later in life, translating onto canvas the scenes she cherished most. Her deep appreciation for the outdoors extended to her family as she nurtured a love of reading and artistic expression in her children and grandchildren, often entertaining them with tales inspired by the wildlife that thrived in the salt marsh visible from her window.
"Counting Crows" celebrates more than numerical development—it invites children to discover the wonders of a thriving ecosystem. Young readers will delight in spotting ducks swimming in the river, a deer grazing among the grasses, a rabbit peeking from the reeds, squirrels scampering up nearby trees, and turkeys strutting through the tall grass. Through engaging nature scenes and beautiful illustrations, children develop essential counting skills while cultivating a profound appreciation for wildlife, the changing seasons, and the natural world's splendor. The book earned recognition as a finalist in Illustrated Picture Book for the 2017 Tassy Walden Award for New Voices in Children's Literature.
"Creating this story allowed me to share the magic I witnessed daily in the marsh with children everywhere," said Berlin.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Berlin's heartwarming work introduces young learners to the joy of counting while fostering environmental awareness. This tale nurtures curiosity about the natural world during formative years.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "Counting Crows" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories