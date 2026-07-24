Recent Release, "40 Days Journal Out of the Wilderness," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Diana Frederick, is a Profound Exploration of Faith and Spiritual Renewal
New York, NY, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Diana Frederick has completed a new book, "40 Days Journal Out of the Wilderness" — an intimate journey of discovery and transformation. This journal invites readers to uncover the hidden places within, guiding them to encounter God in the depths of their souls. With a heart of compassion, Frederick leads the way through this sacred 40-day experience, empowering readers to strengthen their relationship with the divine.
As a devoted pastor's wife and Prophetess, Diana Frederick's own spiritual odyssey infuses this work with authenticity and wisdom. Her unwavering faith in Jesus Christ has sustained her through life's trials, and she now shares this profound source of hope and healing. "40 Days Journal Out of the Wilderness" beckons readers to dive deep, to confront their struggles, and to emerge with a refreshed and revitalized connection to the Almighty.
"This journal will make you go deep into God to learn to wait on Him to answer questions that only He can," said author Diana Frederick. "It will strengthen your relationship with God and give you clear insight into your struggle and breakthrough."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diana Frederick's stirring work offers readers a transformative path to draw closer to the divine. This insightful and faith-filled journal promises to ignite the spiritual spark within, guiding all who embark on this 40-day journey out of the wilderness and into the light.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "40 Days Journal Out of the Wilderness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a devoted pastor's wife and Prophetess, Diana Frederick's own spiritual odyssey infuses this work with authenticity and wisdom. Her unwavering faith in Jesus Christ has sustained her through life's trials, and she now shares this profound source of hope and healing. "40 Days Journal Out of the Wilderness" beckons readers to dive deep, to confront their struggles, and to emerge with a refreshed and revitalized connection to the Almighty.
"This journal will make you go deep into God to learn to wait on Him to answer questions that only He can," said author Diana Frederick. "It will strengthen your relationship with God and give you clear insight into your struggle and breakthrough."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diana Frederick's stirring work offers readers a transformative path to draw closer to the divine. This insightful and faith-filled journal promises to ignite the spiritual spark within, guiding all who embark on this 40-day journey out of the wilderness and into the light.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "40 Days Journal Out of the Wilderness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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