Recent Release, "Rabbit the F.I.S.H.," Follows a Young Athlete's Quest to Transform Setback Into Triumph Through Soccer
Voorhees, NJ, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Laurence C. Lester and Christopher A. Lester have completed a new book, titled, "Rabbit the F.I.S.H.": (Finest in Soccer History), a tale centered on a determined youth player who discovers his passion for the beautiful game. When Rabbit's parents encourage him to pursue physical activity through soccer, neither they nor the young protagonist realize the depth of talent that will emerge. What begins as simple athletic encouragement evolves into a profound journey of growth, challenge, and resilience as Rabbit navigates the competitive world of youth athletics.
The father-and-son writing team draws authenticity from their personal connection to youth soccer culture. Christopher Lester, a talented youth athlete competing on various EDP teams in the South Jersey area, brings genuine insight into the sport's demands and rewards. This intimate knowledge infuses the narrative with credible details and emotional truth, allowing readers to feel the intensity of Rabbit's experiences both on and off the field.
In "Rabbit the F.I.S.H." disappointment becomes a catalyst for determination. Readers will discover how obstacles that could discourage a young athlete instead ignite the drive for comeback and redemption. The story captures the essence of youth sports: the victories and defeats, the lessons learned through perseverance, and the transformative power of pursuing something you're passionate about. Through Rabbit's eyes, audiences of all ages will find encouragement to embrace their own challenges with renewed courage.
"We hope readers experience the same joy and inspiration from Rabbit's journey that we felt while crafting this story," said the authors
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laurence C. Lester’s and Christopher A. Lester's inspiring work encourages young readers to pursue their passions despite obstacles. This resonant tale demonstrates that setbacks can become the foundation for remarkable achievements.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Rabbit the F.I.S.H." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The father-and-son writing team draws authenticity from their personal connection to youth soccer culture. Christopher Lester, a talented youth athlete competing on various EDP teams in the South Jersey area, brings genuine insight into the sport's demands and rewards. This intimate knowledge infuses the narrative with credible details and emotional truth, allowing readers to feel the intensity of Rabbit's experiences both on and off the field.
In "Rabbit the F.I.S.H." disappointment becomes a catalyst for determination. Readers will discover how obstacles that could discourage a young athlete instead ignite the drive for comeback and redemption. The story captures the essence of youth sports: the victories and defeats, the lessons learned through perseverance, and the transformative power of pursuing something you're passionate about. Through Rabbit's eyes, audiences of all ages will find encouragement to embrace their own challenges with renewed courage.
"We hope readers experience the same joy and inspiration from Rabbit's journey that we felt while crafting this story," said the authors
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laurence C. Lester’s and Christopher A. Lester's inspiring work encourages young readers to pursue their passions despite obstacles. This resonant tale demonstrates that setbacks can become the foundation for remarkable achievements.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Rabbit the F.I.S.H." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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