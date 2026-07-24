Recent Release, "God Is…," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Perry Champ, Explores the Multifaceted Character of God Through Carefully Compiled Scriptural References
Bellefonte, PA, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Perry Champ has completed a new book, titled, "God Is…," a profound resource designed to deepen readers' understanding of God's essential nature and attributes. Inspired by Dr. John MacArthur's Quick Reference Guide to the Bible, Champ undertook the meaningful task of collecting and organizing scriptural passages that illuminate different aspects of God's character—from His holiness to His mercy, compassion to justice. This work serves as a companion to those seeking to know God more intimately through careful study of Scripture.
Champ's unique perspective is grounded in decades of service and global experience. As a retired U.S. Air Force professional who worked on flight simulators at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa and later served as a Military Training Instructor at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, he brings discipline and precision to his endeavors. His extensive travels across numerous countries, including North Korea, combined with his scholarly pursuits—holding four degrees and currently working toward a doctorate in Christian Apologetics—have cultivated in him a deep appreciation for the nuances of faith and biblical scholarship. His passion for studying different Bible translations reflects his commitment to understanding God's Word with accuracy and depth.
In "God Is…," Champ presents an enlightening compilation that invites readers into a transformative journey of spiritual discovery. By examining scriptural descriptions of God's attributes, readers will encounter a richer, more textured understanding of the Divine nature and God's extraordinary plans for their lives. This accessible yet substantive resource honors the legacy of Dr. John MacArthur while offering contemporary seekers a practical tool for deepening their faith and personal relationship with God.
"I hope readers will learn and grow from this work," said Champ. "By exploring these scriptural passages that reveal God's character, my prayer is that people will discover a more intimate knowledge of who God truly is and experience His love in transformative ways."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Perry Champ's faith-filled work equips believers with scriptural foundations for spiritual growth. Readers will discover renewed appreciation for God's multifaceted nature and His boundless love.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "God Is…" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Champ's unique perspective is grounded in decades of service and global experience. As a retired U.S. Air Force professional who worked on flight simulators at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa and later served as a Military Training Instructor at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, he brings discipline and precision to his endeavors. His extensive travels across numerous countries, including North Korea, combined with his scholarly pursuits—holding four degrees and currently working toward a doctorate in Christian Apologetics—have cultivated in him a deep appreciation for the nuances of faith and biblical scholarship. His passion for studying different Bible translations reflects his commitment to understanding God's Word with accuracy and depth.
In "God Is…," Champ presents an enlightening compilation that invites readers into a transformative journey of spiritual discovery. By examining scriptural descriptions of God's attributes, readers will encounter a richer, more textured understanding of the Divine nature and God's extraordinary plans for their lives. This accessible yet substantive resource honors the legacy of Dr. John MacArthur while offering contemporary seekers a practical tool for deepening their faith and personal relationship with God.
"I hope readers will learn and grow from this work," said Champ. "By exploring these scriptural passages that reveal God's character, my prayer is that people will discover a more intimate knowledge of who God truly is and experience His love in transformative ways."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Perry Champ's faith-filled work equips believers with scriptural foundations for spiritual growth. Readers will discover renewed appreciation for God's multifaceted nature and His boundless love.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "God Is…" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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