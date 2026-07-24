Recent Release "In Time of TROUBLE" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Loretta Kent Offers Transformative Comfort for Anyone Navigating Life's Most Turbulent Seasons
Louisville, KY, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Loretta Kent has completed a new book, "In Time of TROUBLE": Finding God's Peace in Life's Storms, a devotional resource designed to anchor readers in faith when hardship threatens to overwhelm. Life inevitably brings seasons of struggle—loss, uncertainty, waiting—yet this work reminds believers that God's presence remains constant through every trial. Through Scripture passages, genuine prayers, and candid personal narratives, the book guides readers toward renewed trust in God's faithfulness even when answers seem distant and hope feels fragile.
As an associate minister at Highland Park Missionary Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky, Loretta Kent brings authentic spiritual depth to her writing. Her Master of Theology degree, combined with decades of pastoral experience, equips her to address suffering with both theological clarity and pastoral compassion. Her ministry reflects a life rooted in faith, family devotion, and hard-won resilience, allowing her to speak with credibility to those navigating their own storms.
"In Time of TROUBLE" explores essential themes of surrender, trust, and discovering peace amid chaos. Each chapter concludes with a closing prayer that invites readers to transform their struggles into acts of worship and surrender. Whether someone is grieving loss, enduring prolonged waiting, or seeking reassurance of God's unchanging character, this resource provides encouragement and perspective. Readers will discover that God serves as their shelter in the storm, their peace in darkness, and their strength for the journey ahead—making this book suitable for personal devotion, small group study, or anyone needing renewed confidence in God's faithfulness.
From the author, "When the night is darkest, His light still shines. My prayer is that these devotions help you recognize God's presence in your pain and trust that even in life's hardest places, He is working all things together for your good."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Loretta Kent's compassionate work equips believers with spiritual tools to navigate adversity with renewed faith. This devotional transforms personal crisis into deepened intimacy with God.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "In Time of TROUBLE" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As an associate minister at Highland Park Missionary Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky, Loretta Kent brings authentic spiritual depth to her writing. Her Master of Theology degree, combined with decades of pastoral experience, equips her to address suffering with both theological clarity and pastoral compassion. Her ministry reflects a life rooted in faith, family devotion, and hard-won resilience, allowing her to speak with credibility to those navigating their own storms.
"In Time of TROUBLE" explores essential themes of surrender, trust, and discovering peace amid chaos. Each chapter concludes with a closing prayer that invites readers to transform their struggles into acts of worship and surrender. Whether someone is grieving loss, enduring prolonged waiting, or seeking reassurance of God's unchanging character, this resource provides encouragement and perspective. Readers will discover that God serves as their shelter in the storm, their peace in darkness, and their strength for the journey ahead—making this book suitable for personal devotion, small group study, or anyone needing renewed confidence in God's faithfulness.
From the author, "When the night is darkest, His light still shines. My prayer is that these devotions help you recognize God's presence in your pain and trust that even in life's hardest places, He is working all things together for your good."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Loretta Kent's compassionate work equips believers with spiritual tools to navigate adversity with renewed faith. This devotional transforms personal crisis into deepened intimacy with God.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "In Time of TROUBLE" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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