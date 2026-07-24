Recent Release, "The Power of Justin," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Ernest D. Wilson, Follows a Lonely Brooklyn Boy Finding Healing Through Imagination
Bainbridge, GA, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ernest D. Wilson has completed a new book, "The Power of Justin," which introduces readers to Justin McRae, a resourceful youngster navigating the challenges of single-parent life in Brooklyn through the extraordinary realm of his drawings. Feeling isolated and yearning for adventure, Justin transforms his loneliness into vibrant illustrations teeming with fantastical landscapes, mysterious creatures, and untamed wilderness. What begins as mere artistic expression evolves into something far more profound—a tangible world that breathes with his hopes, his pain, and his deepest fears.
Drawing on a background rich in understanding childhood resilience and the transformative nature of creative expression, Wilson crafts a narrative that speaks to the universal experience of feeling overlooked or undervalued. His character development reveals how young people channel their struggles into meaningful outlets, and his storytelling demonstrates the inherent wisdom children possess when given space to explore their inner worlds. The author's compassionate perspective brings authenticity to Justin's journey and the relationships that intersect it.
"The Power of Justin" delves into themes of inner strength, emotional growth, and the interconnectedness of human experience. When Shaun, an astronaut from San Francisco, crash-lands in Justin's imaginary realm, he embarks on a transformative encounter with the boy's subconscious landscape. Readers will discover how confronting fears represented by shadowy entities becomes an act of courage, and how collaboration between two unlikely characters reveals that empathy and mutual support transcend age, circumstance, and background. Through this enchanting tale, audiences witness imagination's true power: not merely as escape, but as a catalyst for profound personal transformation.
"This story emerged from my desire to show young readers that their inner worlds matter profoundly," said Wilson. "I wanted to celebrate imagination as both sanctuary and strength, and to demonstrate that we all possess the capacity to heal and create meaning from our experiences."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ernest D. Wilson's insightful work equips children with a narrative framework for understanding their own emotional landscapes and recognizing their inherent potential. This book fosters confidence in young readers while encouraging adults to honor the imaginative journeys of the children in their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Power of Justin" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing on a background rich in understanding childhood resilience and the transformative nature of creative expression, Wilson crafts a narrative that speaks to the universal experience of feeling overlooked or undervalued. His character development reveals how young people channel their struggles into meaningful outlets, and his storytelling demonstrates the inherent wisdom children possess when given space to explore their inner worlds. The author's compassionate perspective brings authenticity to Justin's journey and the relationships that intersect it.
"The Power of Justin" delves into themes of inner strength, emotional growth, and the interconnectedness of human experience. When Shaun, an astronaut from San Francisco, crash-lands in Justin's imaginary realm, he embarks on a transformative encounter with the boy's subconscious landscape. Readers will discover how confronting fears represented by shadowy entities becomes an act of courage, and how collaboration between two unlikely characters reveals that empathy and mutual support transcend age, circumstance, and background. Through this enchanting tale, audiences witness imagination's true power: not merely as escape, but as a catalyst for profound personal transformation.
"This story emerged from my desire to show young readers that their inner worlds matter profoundly," said Wilson. "I wanted to celebrate imagination as both sanctuary and strength, and to demonstrate that we all possess the capacity to heal and create meaning from our experiences."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ernest D. Wilson's insightful work equips children with a narrative framework for understanding their own emotional landscapes and recognizing their inherent potential. This book fosters confidence in young readers while encouraging adults to honor the imaginative journeys of the children in their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Power of Justin" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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