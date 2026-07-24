Recent Release, "The Mystery and the Power of the Spirit of Gratitude or Thanksgiving," by Rev. Drs. Celestin Ben and Ginette Joseph, Explores Spiritual Bondage
Miami, FL, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rev. Drs. Celestin Ben and Ginette Joseph have completed a new book exploring the biblical foundation of thanksgiving and its transformative power in believers' lives. Drawing from Scripture's consistent message across both Old and New Testaments, the authors examine how gratitude and generosity protect individuals, families, and nations from spiritual decline. The book addresses a sobering reality: when people suppress truth, reject God's natural revelation, and worship creation instead of the Creator, they inevitably experience divine consequence—abandonment to uncleanness, vile passions, and depraved minds. Through careful biblical analysis, the authors trace how this spiritual trajectory manifests in contemporary culture, offering readers understanding of root causes behind destructive behaviors and mindsets that plague modern society.
With decades of pastoral experience and theological training from Jacksonville Baptist Theological Seminary, Rev. Drs. Celestin Ben and Ginette Joseph bring authentic spiritual authority to their teaching. Born in Haiti and now serving as senior pastors at Bethany Maranatha Baptist Church in Miami, they have spent years witnessing the restorative power of God's Word in countless lives and families. Their commitment to sound biblical preaching has extended through radio broadcasts reaching broad audiences, and now through multiple publications translated into English, French, and Spanish. This comprehensive background grounds their exploration in both academic rigor and pastoral compassion.
"The Mystery and the Power of the Spirit of Gratitude or Thanksgiving" equips readers with illuminating insight into the spiritual consequences of rejecting God while offering redemptive hope through Christ's transformative power. Readers will discover how cultivating thanksgiving and generosity serves as spiritual armor against deception and bondage, and how embracing God's knowledge as life's greatest treasure leads to freedom, family restoration, and effective witness to others. The authors present a clarion call to recognize Jesus Christ as the sole deliverer from demonic oppression and to build lives anchored in genuine gratitude toward the Almighty.
"We believe that when God's people truly understand the mystery and power contained in the spirit of thanksgiving, they will abandon complaining and murmuring to instead live in constant praise," said the authors. "Our prayer is that readers will embrace God's Word as their most valuable possession and experience the freedom and blessing that flows from grateful, generous hearts."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Drs. Celestin Ben’s and Ginette Joseph's enlightening work equips believers to recognize spiritual deception and cultivate lives of gratitude that protect against moral compromise. This biblical teaching has potential to transform individuals, strengthen families, and impact entire communities through restored understanding of God's character and purposes.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "The Mystery and the Power of the Spirit of Gratitude or Thanksgiving" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With decades of pastoral experience and theological training from Jacksonville Baptist Theological Seminary, Rev. Drs. Celestin Ben and Ginette Joseph bring authentic spiritual authority to their teaching. Born in Haiti and now serving as senior pastors at Bethany Maranatha Baptist Church in Miami, they have spent years witnessing the restorative power of God's Word in countless lives and families. Their commitment to sound biblical preaching has extended through radio broadcasts reaching broad audiences, and now through multiple publications translated into English, French, and Spanish. This comprehensive background grounds their exploration in both academic rigor and pastoral compassion.
"The Mystery and the Power of the Spirit of Gratitude or Thanksgiving" equips readers with illuminating insight into the spiritual consequences of rejecting God while offering redemptive hope through Christ's transformative power. Readers will discover how cultivating thanksgiving and generosity serves as spiritual armor against deception and bondage, and how embracing God's knowledge as life's greatest treasure leads to freedom, family restoration, and effective witness to others. The authors present a clarion call to recognize Jesus Christ as the sole deliverer from demonic oppression and to build lives anchored in genuine gratitude toward the Almighty.
"We believe that when God's people truly understand the mystery and power contained in the spirit of thanksgiving, they will abandon complaining and murmuring to instead live in constant praise," said the authors. "Our prayer is that readers will embrace God's Word as their most valuable possession and experience the freedom and blessing that flows from grateful, generous hearts."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Drs. Celestin Ben’s and Ginette Joseph's enlightening work equips believers to recognize spiritual deception and cultivate lives of gratitude that protect against moral compromise. This biblical teaching has potential to transform individuals, strengthen families, and impact entire communities through restored understanding of God's character and purposes.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "The Mystery and the Power of the Spirit of Gratitude or Thanksgiving" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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