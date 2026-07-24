Carolyn Parks’s Newly Released "Angelor" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Encourages Curiosity, Creativity, and Appreciation for God’s Creation
“Angelor” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carolyn Parks is a charming and thoughtful children’s book that follows a gentle dinosaur on a journey of discovery, teaching young readers the value of understanding beauty before expressing it through art.
Atlanta, GA, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Angelor”: an engaging and meaningful children’s story that blends imagination, faith, and creativity into an uplifting reading experience. “Angelor” is the creation of published author, Carolyn Parks, a retired New York City elementary schoolteacher who, in her thirty-three-year career taught sixth grade, physical education, and health education.
The author spent most of her life as a resident of Queens, New York, but retired on Long Island, where she lived until her recent passing. She spent her time volunteering at her local church, where she trained and worked in the healing and deliverance ministries. She was also a licensed certified social worker. She loved traveling, reading, and studying the Bible.
Carolyn Parks shared, “Angelor is a unique dinosaur who loves to paint and draw. Read as Angelor searches to find out why a flower is beautiful before he paints it. His exploration results in more answers and questions until a surprise event occurs.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carolyn Parks’s new book is a thoughtfully written children’s story that gently inspires young readers to observe the world around them with wonder, ask meaningful questions, and grow in appreciation for God’s creativity and design.
Consumers can purchase “Angelor” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Angelor”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author spent most of her life as a resident of Queens, New York, but retired on Long Island, where she lived until her recent passing. She spent her time volunteering at her local church, where she trained and worked in the healing and deliverance ministries. She was also a licensed certified social worker. She loved traveling, reading, and studying the Bible.
Carolyn Parks shared, “Angelor is a unique dinosaur who loves to paint and draw. Read as Angelor searches to find out why a flower is beautiful before he paints it. His exploration results in more answers and questions until a surprise event occurs.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carolyn Parks’s new book is a thoughtfully written children’s story that gently inspires young readers to observe the world around them with wonder, ask meaningful questions, and grow in appreciation for God’s creativity and design.
Consumers can purchase “Angelor” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Angelor”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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