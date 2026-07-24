Recent Release, "OH HOW GOD WORKS... WHEN WE LET HIM," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Linda Brake, Reveals How Surrendering Our Weakness to God Transforms Lives
Atlantic Beach, FL, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Linda Brake has completed a new book, "OH HOW GOD WORKS... WHEN WE LET HIM," which presents a stirring testimony of divine grace woven through the seasons of one woman's journey. Drawing from Scripture's profound truth that God reveals Himself through the authentic stories of ordinary people, this work invites readers into a deeply personal account of how God's character becomes visible in moments of human vulnerability. The narrative demonstrates that the same God who worked miracles in biblical times continues to intervene in contemporary lives through His unfailing compassion.
The author brings a lifetime of varied experience to her witness, having graduated in 1972 with an associate's degree in court reporting before establishing a career in the secretarial field. Now enjoying her retirement years in Atlantic Beach, Florida, Linda draws upon decades of living to craft her compelling testimony. Her perspective is enriched by the joy she finds in dancing, racquetball, bicycling, and cherishing moments with her twin granddaughters: experiences that have deepened her appreciation for God's blessings.
"OH HOW GOD WORKS... WHEN WE LET HIM" explores the redemptive power of surrender and the beauty that emerges when faith replaces fear. Through her candid reflection, readers will discover how acknowledging their own limitations becomes the gateway to experiencing God's limitless provision. The stakes are intimate yet universal: in a world desperate for hope, Linda's testimony echoes the biblical principle that our stories—when centered on Christ—become powerful witnesses to His saving grace and an inspiration for others to share their own transformative encounters with Jesus.
"I pray that my story will encourage others to recognize God's handiwork in their own lives and inspire them to share their testimonies boldly," said Brake.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Brake's inspiring work offers readers a refreshing perspective on faith and perseverance. This honest account will equip believers to recognize God's hand in their circumstances and embolden them to share their own stories of redemption.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "OH HOW GOD WORKS... WHEN WE LET HIM" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings a lifetime of varied experience to her witness, having graduated in 1972 with an associate's degree in court reporting before establishing a career in the secretarial field. Now enjoying her retirement years in Atlantic Beach, Florida, Linda draws upon decades of living to craft her compelling testimony. Her perspective is enriched by the joy she finds in dancing, racquetball, bicycling, and cherishing moments with her twin granddaughters: experiences that have deepened her appreciation for God's blessings.
"OH HOW GOD WORKS... WHEN WE LET HIM" explores the redemptive power of surrender and the beauty that emerges when faith replaces fear. Through her candid reflection, readers will discover how acknowledging their own limitations becomes the gateway to experiencing God's limitless provision. The stakes are intimate yet universal: in a world desperate for hope, Linda's testimony echoes the biblical principle that our stories—when centered on Christ—become powerful witnesses to His saving grace and an inspiration for others to share their own transformative encounters with Jesus.
"I pray that my story will encourage others to recognize God's handiwork in their own lives and inspire them to share their testimonies boldly," said Brake.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Brake's inspiring work offers readers a refreshing perspective on faith and perseverance. This honest account will equip believers to recognize God's hand in their circumstances and embolden them to share their own stories of redemption.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "OH HOW GOD WORKS... WHEN WE LET HIM" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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