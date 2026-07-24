Recent Release, "Story of Little Lace," by Summer Ho'opi'i, Offers Young Readers a Tender Parable About Discovering Their Worth Through God's Love
Kula, HI, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Summer Ho'opi'i has completed a new book, "Story of Little Lace: God's Love and Healing for the Hurting," a charming tale designed to speak directly to children's hearts. The story follows Little Lace, a delicate creation who finds herself caught on thorny bushes and worried about being injured beyond repair, only to discover that her Maker hears her cries and rushes to her rescue. What unfolds in her Maker's home becomes a transformative experience; one where even her wounds and fears become opportunities to learn just how deeply she is valued and cherished.
Ho'opi'i brings authenticity to this narrative from her own life journey. As a devoted mother and grandmother who has walked through profound loss and personal hardship, she has witnessed firsthand how God's love brings healing to wounded hearts. The joy of being a part of raising two daughters and now two granddaughters, and her experiences as a working mom, homemaker, and homeschooling educator have all shaped her conviction that families need stories rooted in biblical truth, love, and hope. Through chronic challenges and unexpected sorrow, she has learned that only one force sustains us: the unconditional love of God through Jesus Christ.
"Story of Little Lace" invites readers into a soul-nourishing narrative brimming with spiritual depth. Through Little Lace's journey, children will encounter the liberating truth that they are precious to their Creator regardless of their imperfections, mistakes, painful struggles, or experiences, and that healing comes through a trusting and intimate relationship with the one who made and created them. Parents and grandparents will find in these pages a delightful springboard for conversations about God's compassion, resilience, and the beauty of belonging to someone who loves us completely. Readers will discover that even in their "ouchies" and moments of fear, they are never abandoned—they are loved, they will be restored, and blessing awaits them.
"This story emerged from my deepest desire to help children and families understand God's personal, loving relationship with each of us," said the author. "I wanted to create something that would comfort hurting hearts while reminding everyone; both children and adults that we are infinitely valuable to our Creator."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Summer Ho'opi'i's uplifting work strengthens children's faith foundations while offering parents, caregivers, and counselors a meaningful tool for spiritual and healing conversations. This story plants seeds of value, love, and hope into little one’s hearts that will blossom throughout their lives and touch adult hearts as well.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Story of Little Lace" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ho'opi'i brings authenticity to this narrative from her own life journey. As a devoted mother and grandmother who has walked through profound loss and personal hardship, she has witnessed firsthand how God's love brings healing to wounded hearts. The joy of being a part of raising two daughters and now two granddaughters, and her experiences as a working mom, homemaker, and homeschooling educator have all shaped her conviction that families need stories rooted in biblical truth, love, and hope. Through chronic challenges and unexpected sorrow, she has learned that only one force sustains us: the unconditional love of God through Jesus Christ.
"Story of Little Lace" invites readers into a soul-nourishing narrative brimming with spiritual depth. Through Little Lace's journey, children will encounter the liberating truth that they are precious to their Creator regardless of their imperfections, mistakes, painful struggles, or experiences, and that healing comes through a trusting and intimate relationship with the one who made and created them. Parents and grandparents will find in these pages a delightful springboard for conversations about God's compassion, resilience, and the beauty of belonging to someone who loves us completely. Readers will discover that even in their "ouchies" and moments of fear, they are never abandoned—they are loved, they will be restored, and blessing awaits them.
"This story emerged from my deepest desire to help children and families understand God's personal, loving relationship with each of us," said the author. "I wanted to create something that would comfort hurting hearts while reminding everyone; both children and adults that we are infinitely valuable to our Creator."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Summer Ho'opi'i's uplifting work strengthens children's faith foundations while offering parents, caregivers, and counselors a meaningful tool for spiritual and healing conversations. This story plants seeds of value, love, and hope into little one’s hearts that will blossom throughout their lives and touch adult hearts as well.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Story of Little Lace" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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