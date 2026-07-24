Recent Release, "The Fantastic Feeling of Flight," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Steven A. Jackson, Invites Young Readers on an African Safari Adventure
Sun City West, AZ, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Steven A. Jackson has completed a new book, "The Fantastic Feeling of Flight": A 'Crocodiles in Cars' Adventure, which follows his beloved crocodile protagonist as he ventures beyond the familiar boundaries of his neighborhood to discover the vast wonders of the African savanna. This captivating sequel transports readers across sweeping landscapes where extraordinary wildlife roams freely and natural splendor awaits at every turn.
Jackson's perspective on this vibrant continent is rooted in genuine experience. He and his wife, Karla, relocated to Africa in 2005 with their four children to serve as missionaries in Maputo, Mozambique, where they spent years immersed in the region's rich ecosystem. During their time there, the family developed a profound appreciation for the continent's iconic animals and breathtaking scenery, frequently venturing into premier game parks to witness and photograph the wildlife that inspired this series.
In "The Fantastic Feeling of Flight," young adventurers will encounter stunning wildlife encounters while joining their crocodile friend as he discovers one of Earth's most magnificent natural wonders. Through vivid storytelling, Jackson weaves together education and entertainment, allowing children to experience the majesty of the African landscape while developing curiosity about the world beyond their own communities. Readers will finish this tale with expanded horizons and a deeper appreciation for nature's grandeur.
"My family's years in Africa gave us memories and experiences I wanted to share with young readers," said Jackson. "This story captures the excitement of discovery and the beauty of a continent that captured our hearts."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven A. Jackson's engaging work transports children to distant lands and awakens their sense of wonder. Young readers will discover that adventure and discovery are possible when we venture beyond the familiar.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "The Fantastic Feeling of Flight" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jackson's perspective on this vibrant continent is rooted in genuine experience. He and his wife, Karla, relocated to Africa in 2005 with their four children to serve as missionaries in Maputo, Mozambique, where they spent years immersed in the region's rich ecosystem. During their time there, the family developed a profound appreciation for the continent's iconic animals and breathtaking scenery, frequently venturing into premier game parks to witness and photograph the wildlife that inspired this series.
In "The Fantastic Feeling of Flight," young adventurers will encounter stunning wildlife encounters while joining their crocodile friend as he discovers one of Earth's most magnificent natural wonders. Through vivid storytelling, Jackson weaves together education and entertainment, allowing children to experience the majesty of the African landscape while developing curiosity about the world beyond their own communities. Readers will finish this tale with expanded horizons and a deeper appreciation for nature's grandeur.
"My family's years in Africa gave us memories and experiences I wanted to share with young readers," said Jackson. "This story captures the excitement of discovery and the beauty of a continent that captured our hearts."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven A. Jackson's engaging work transports children to distant lands and awakens their sense of wonder. Young readers will discover that adventure and discovery are possible when we venture beyond the familiar.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "The Fantastic Feeling of Flight" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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