Recent Release, "If I Were a Tree," Invites Young Readers on an Imaginative Journey Where Planting Trees Becomes an Adventure Across Fantastical Worlds
Jacksonville, FL, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tawania Johnson has completed a new book, called, "If I Were a Tree," a delightful rhyming picture book designed to spark the creativity of children ages two through seven. The story takes young readers on an extraordinary expedition where the simple act of planting a tree becomes a gateway to exploration, whisking them away to remarkable destinations—from the depths of the ocean to the surface of the sun—all while chewing their favorite gum and having the time of their lives.
Johnson brings more than two decades of hands-on experience working with young children to her writing, understanding intimately how to captivate emerging readers and inspire their sense of wonder. Her background in early childhood education shines through in every rhythmic verse and colorful illustration, creating a nurturing space where learning feels like pure play.
"If I Were a Tree" celebrates imagination, environmental awareness, and the joy of shared reading experiences between children, parents, and educators. Through enchanting verses and engaging visuals, readers discover that nature's gifts can transport us anywhere our minds dare to venture. The book emphasizes that whether planting trees in familiar neighborhoods or imaginary realms across the cosmos, each seed represents possibility, growth, and adventure waiting to unfold.
"Through the power of rhyme and illustration, I wanted to create a bridge between children's natural curiosity and their capacity to dream without limits," said Johnson. "This book reminds us that nature itself is the greatest adventure story we could ever tell."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tawania Johnson's uplifting work nurtures both environmental consciousness and boundless imagination in young minds. Families and classrooms will treasure this charming resource for years to come.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "If I Were a Tree" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Johnson brings more than two decades of hands-on experience working with young children to her writing, understanding intimately how to captivate emerging readers and inspire their sense of wonder. Her background in early childhood education shines through in every rhythmic verse and colorful illustration, creating a nurturing space where learning feels like pure play.
"If I Were a Tree" celebrates imagination, environmental awareness, and the joy of shared reading experiences between children, parents, and educators. Through enchanting verses and engaging visuals, readers discover that nature's gifts can transport us anywhere our minds dare to venture. The book emphasizes that whether planting trees in familiar neighborhoods or imaginary realms across the cosmos, each seed represents possibility, growth, and adventure waiting to unfold.
"Through the power of rhyme and illustration, I wanted to create a bridge between children's natural curiosity and their capacity to dream without limits," said Johnson. "This book reminds us that nature itself is the greatest adventure story we could ever tell."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tawania Johnson's uplifting work nurtures both environmental consciousness and boundless imagination in young minds. Families and classrooms will treasure this charming resource for years to come.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "If I Were a Tree" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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