Recent Release, "Three in One," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Sharon Henderson, Illuminates the Profound Mystery of the Trinity and God's Purpose
Mansfield, TX, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Henderson has completed a new book, "Three in One: The Godhead Fully Present," which invites readers into an exploration of Scripture's most transformative truths. Through careful examination of biblical passages, Henderson unveils the magnificent unity of the Godhead and the triune nature of God as revealed throughout His Word. This resource provides clarity on how the divine essence manifests in creation, incarnation, and ongoing redemption, offering readers a framework for understanding God's character and intention.
With over thirty years of experience as a spiritual mentor and teacher, Sharon Henderson brings authentic, grounded wisdom to this exploration of faith. Her background in five-fold ministry and her evangelistic passion have equipped her to communicate complex theological concepts with both clarity and sensitivity. Henderson's personal journey—including her early encounters with God's power during profound loss—has deepened her conviction that Scripture contains answers to our deepest questions about identity, purpose, and divine love.
In "Three in One," Henderson emphasizes that Jesus affirmed His oneness with the Father through prayer, while also addressing God's original design for humanity. The book thoughtfully interprets the command to "be fruitful and multiply," revealing how procreation reflects divine purpose in contemporary life. Readers will discover compelling biblical evidence that speaks to the very heart of faith, leaving them awestruck by the revelation of God's glory and the immeasurable power available to those who fully comprehend His nature.
"My deepest desire is to guide others into a personal encounter with the transformative power of God's Word," said author Sharon Henderson. "Through 'Three in One,' I hope readers experience the overwhelming reality of who God truly is and embrace the abundant life He offers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Henderson's faith-filled work equips believers with theological understanding and spiritual depth. This book serves as a transformative guide for anyone seeking to deepen their relationship with God and experience His boundless glory.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Three in One" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With over thirty years of experience as a spiritual mentor and teacher, Sharon Henderson brings authentic, grounded wisdom to this exploration of faith. Her background in five-fold ministry and her evangelistic passion have equipped her to communicate complex theological concepts with both clarity and sensitivity. Henderson's personal journey—including her early encounters with God's power during profound loss—has deepened her conviction that Scripture contains answers to our deepest questions about identity, purpose, and divine love.
In "Three in One," Henderson emphasizes that Jesus affirmed His oneness with the Father through prayer, while also addressing God's original design for humanity. The book thoughtfully interprets the command to "be fruitful and multiply," revealing how procreation reflects divine purpose in contemporary life. Readers will discover compelling biblical evidence that speaks to the very heart of faith, leaving them awestruck by the revelation of God's glory and the immeasurable power available to those who fully comprehend His nature.
"My deepest desire is to guide others into a personal encounter with the transformative power of God's Word," said author Sharon Henderson. "Through 'Three in One,' I hope readers experience the overwhelming reality of who God truly is and embrace the abundant life He offers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Henderson's faith-filled work equips believers with theological understanding and spiritual depth. This book serves as a transformative guide for anyone seeking to deepen their relationship with God and experience His boundless glory.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Three in One" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories