Recent Release, "Shark Weak," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Violet Hamilton, Follows a Betta Fish and a Great White Shark Proving Friendship Conquers Fear
Brooklyn, NY, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Violet Hamilton has completed a new book, "Shark Weak," a delightful tale that plunges readers into the fascinating world of marine life through an unexpected lens. Inspired by extensive research into sharks and marine life, Hamilton created Shark Weak, a story centered on the unlikely friendship between Verina, a curious betta fish, and Cecil, a great white shark. As their friendship grows, they challenge assumptions about one another, proving that courage, kindness, and understanding can flourish in the most unexpected places.
The author brings decades of creative passion to this work, drawing from over twenty years of writing experience and extensive travels across Egypt, Brazil, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Hamilton's diverse background—holding a Master's degree in Business Marketing and Accounting alongside a Bachelor's degree in Psychology—infuses her storytelling with nuanced character development and psychological insight. Her travels and educational foundation create a rich tapestry from which this engaging narrative emerges.
In Shark Weak, readers journey alongside Verina and Cecil as they navigate a world shaped by fear, prejudice, and misunderstanding. Through friendship, empathy, and acceptance, they discover that true character is found beneath the surface—not in appearances. Their remarkable bond encourages readers to look beyond first impressions while fostering a deeper appreciation for marine life, ocean conservation, and the beauty of our natural world.
"If Shark Weak changes the way readers see sharks, I hope it also changes the way they see each other. Fear begins where understanding ends, and compassion begins the moment we're willing to look beneath the surface," said Hamilton.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shark Weak is a heartwarming story of friendship, courage, empathy, and environmental stewardship. Through the extraordinary bond between a betta fish and a great white shark, Hamilton reminds readers that compassion has the power to overcome fear, prejudice, and misunderstanding—and that some of life's greatest friendships are found in the most unexpected places.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Shark Weak" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings decades of creative passion to this work, drawing from over twenty years of writing experience and extensive travels across Egypt, Brazil, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Hamilton's diverse background—holding a Master's degree in Business Marketing and Accounting alongside a Bachelor's degree in Psychology—infuses her storytelling with nuanced character development and psychological insight. Her travels and educational foundation create a rich tapestry from which this engaging narrative emerges.
In Shark Weak, readers journey alongside Verina and Cecil as they navigate a world shaped by fear, prejudice, and misunderstanding. Through friendship, empathy, and acceptance, they discover that true character is found beneath the surface—not in appearances. Their remarkable bond encourages readers to look beyond first impressions while fostering a deeper appreciation for marine life, ocean conservation, and the beauty of our natural world.
"If Shark Weak changes the way readers see sharks, I hope it also changes the way they see each other. Fear begins where understanding ends, and compassion begins the moment we're willing to look beneath the surface," said Hamilton.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shark Weak is a heartwarming story of friendship, courage, empathy, and environmental stewardship. Through the extraordinary bond between a betta fish and a great white shark, Hamilton reminds readers that compassion has the power to overcome fear, prejudice, and misunderstanding—and that some of life's greatest friendships are found in the most unexpected places.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Shark Weak" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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