Recent Release, "Stepping Stones to Eternity," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Mel Conyer, Invites Readers to Discover a Profound Spiritual Pathway Toward Faith
Huron, OH, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mel Conyer has completed a new book, entitled, "Stepping Stones to Eternity: Connecting With God," a spiritually enriching work designed to guide those navigating life's uncertainties toward a deeper relationship with their Creator. Through carefully crafted metaphors and reflective passages, this volume addresses the universal human need for direction, hope, and reassurance during times of darkness and doubt.
Drawing from a lifetime of experience shaped by resilience and faith, Mel Conyer brings authentic perspective to his writing. Born in 1934 in a small Ohio town, he witnessed significant historical events and personal challenges that forged his character and spiritual understanding. Though he did not pursue writing until late in life, his genuine commitment to conveying truth over popularity infuses every page with integrity and purpose.
"Stepping Stones to Eternity" explores essential themes of trust, spiritual vigilance, and the constant presence of God's guidance in our daily lives. Readers will discover how each step forward represents movement toward eternity, while learning to recognize and resist false doctrine that might lead them astray. Conyer's insights offer solace to both believers and nonbelievers alike, creating opportunity for transformation and the cultivation of a clean heart destined for everlasting peace.
"If only one person emerges from darkness and uncertainty through these words, my endeavor to heal wounds will be a complete success," said Conyer.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mel Conyer's faith-filled work provides readers with spiritual guidance and encouragement during life's most challenging moments. This transformative offering has the potential to awaken dormant hope and strengthen the spiritual foundations of all who encounter it.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Stepping Stones to Eternity" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from a lifetime of experience shaped by resilience and faith, Mel Conyer brings authentic perspective to his writing. Born in 1934 in a small Ohio town, he witnessed significant historical events and personal challenges that forged his character and spiritual understanding. Though he did not pursue writing until late in life, his genuine commitment to conveying truth over popularity infuses every page with integrity and purpose.
"Stepping Stones to Eternity" explores essential themes of trust, spiritual vigilance, and the constant presence of God's guidance in our daily lives. Readers will discover how each step forward represents movement toward eternity, while learning to recognize and resist false doctrine that might lead them astray. Conyer's insights offer solace to both believers and nonbelievers alike, creating opportunity for transformation and the cultivation of a clean heart destined for everlasting peace.
"If only one person emerges from darkness and uncertainty through these words, my endeavor to heal wounds will be a complete success," said Conyer.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mel Conyer's faith-filled work provides readers with spiritual guidance and encouragement during life's most challenging moments. This transformative offering has the potential to awaken dormant hope and strengthen the spiritual foundations of all who encounter it.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Stepping Stones to Eternity" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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