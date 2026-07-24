Recent Release, "Who Am I?" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Ayhana Gaines, Offers Healing and Guidance for Young Hearts Seeking Identity and Purpose
Eugene, OR, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ayhana Gaines has completed a new book, titled, "Who Am I?" designed as a transformative journal for young people navigating the complexities of identity, belonging, and faith. This interactive volume serves as a compassionate companion for young readers who yearn for direction and assurance that their struggles need not be faced in isolation. Through reflective prompts and spiritually nurturing content, Ayhana creates a safe space where children can explore their deepest questions while discovering their worth in God's eyes.
As an elementary school counselor, Ayhana Gaines brings authentic understanding of the emotional and spiritual challenges facing today's youth. Her professional background in supporting children's wellbeing, combined with her passion for worship and her role as a church worship leader, infuses "Who Am I?" with both practical wisdom and genuine compassion. She writes not as a distant expert but as a devoted advocate who truly comprehends the voices crying out for encouragement and validation.
Through the pages of "Who Am I?", readers will encounter a gentle exploration of self-worth, divine purpose, and the unshakeable presence of God in their lives. Ayhana emphasizes that every prayer matters, that faith can sustain through any trial, and that each child possesses inherent value beyond measure. The book's reflective journaling format invites young people to process their experiences while building confidence in God's guidance, creating an intimate dialogue between reader and Creator that promises to resonate long after the final page.
"I wrote this book because God has called me to be a vessel of healing for young people who are searching for answers," said Ayhana. "Every young person deserves to know they are loved unconditionally and that their journey matters. Through these pages, I hope the youth and beyond discover that they never walk alone."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ayhana Gaines's spiritually rich work provides young people with essential tools for self-discovery and faith development during formative years. Readers will emerge equipped with greater confidence in their identity and deeper assurance of God's steadfast love.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Who Am I?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As an elementary school counselor, Ayhana Gaines brings authentic understanding of the emotional and spiritual challenges facing today's youth. Her professional background in supporting children's wellbeing, combined with her passion for worship and her role as a church worship leader, infuses "Who Am I?" with both practical wisdom and genuine compassion. She writes not as a distant expert but as a devoted advocate who truly comprehends the voices crying out for encouragement and validation.
Through the pages of "Who Am I?", readers will encounter a gentle exploration of self-worth, divine purpose, and the unshakeable presence of God in their lives. Ayhana emphasizes that every prayer matters, that faith can sustain through any trial, and that each child possesses inherent value beyond measure. The book's reflective journaling format invites young people to process their experiences while building confidence in God's guidance, creating an intimate dialogue between reader and Creator that promises to resonate long after the final page.
"I wrote this book because God has called me to be a vessel of healing for young people who are searching for answers," said Ayhana. "Every young person deserves to know they are loved unconditionally and that their journey matters. Through these pages, I hope the youth and beyond discover that they never walk alone."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ayhana Gaines's spiritually rich work provides young people with essential tools for self-discovery and faith development during formative years. Readers will emerge equipped with greater confidence in their identity and deeper assurance of God's steadfast love.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Who Am I?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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