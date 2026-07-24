Recent release, "REKINDLE THE FLAME," from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. James F. Armor, offers pastors a proven pathway to revitalize declining congregations
Oroville, CA, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. James F. Armor, Th.D, D.R.E. has written this book from decades of frontline pastoral experience, having served as senior pastor of four churches and transitional pastor in seven others over his 54-year ministry. As a transitional pastor, he witnessed firsthand which churches thrived and which continued to decline—the determining factor being their willingness to identify problems, implement solutions, and align with God's design. His own testimony stands as a compelling example: the struggling congregation he took over in 1983 with only eighteen members, including his family, grew to an average attendance of 400 with peak days exceeding 900. This transformation was accomplished through faithful application of biblical principles, not trendy programs or human schemes.
"REKINDLE THE FLAME": Church revitalization made easy using God's simple plan addresses the core reason churches fail: the insistence on repeating ineffective methods while expecting different outcomes. Dr. Armor reveals how churches that evaluated their circumstances honestly and embraced God's plan for growth became vibrant, flourishing communities of faith. Through this enlightening work, readers will discover the scriptural foundations for church growth, practical steps for assessment and change, and inspiring case studies that demonstrate how God's design produces sustainable transformation. Whether you lead a struggling congregation or seek to prevent decline, this book provides actionable guidance grounded in both theology and real-world success.
"I have watched churches fail and succeed based on one simple choice: whether they were willing to follow God's Plan," said the author. "This book distills twenty-five years of transitional ministry into a practical roadmap that any pastor can implement to see their church experience new life and growth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. James F. Armor, Th.D, D.R.E.'s transformative work equips pastoral leaders with biblical clarity and tested strategies for church revitalization. Readers will gain renewed confidence that declining congregations can be restored through faithfulness to Scripture and commitment to God's plan of evangelism.
Readers who wish to experience this essential work can purchase "REKINDLE THE FLAME" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
"REKINDLE THE FLAME": Church revitalization made easy using God's simple plan addresses the core reason churches fail: the insistence on repeating ineffective methods while expecting different outcomes. Dr. Armor reveals how churches that evaluated their circumstances honestly and embraced God's plan for growth became vibrant, flourishing communities of faith. Through this enlightening work, readers will discover the scriptural foundations for church growth, practical steps for assessment and change, and inspiring case studies that demonstrate how God's design produces sustainable transformation. Whether you lead a struggling congregation or seek to prevent decline, this book provides actionable guidance grounded in both theology and real-world success.
"I have watched churches fail and succeed based on one simple choice: whether they were willing to follow God's Plan," said the author. "This book distills twenty-five years of transitional ministry into a practical roadmap that any pastor can implement to see their church experience new life and growth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. James F. Armor, Th.D, D.R.E.'s transformative work equips pastoral leaders with biblical clarity and tested strategies for church revitalization. Readers will gain renewed confidence that declining congregations can be restored through faithfulness to Scripture and commitment to God's plan of evangelism.
Readers who wish to experience this essential work can purchase "REKINDLE THE FLAME" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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