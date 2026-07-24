Recent Release, "Pressing On Towards the Prize," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Kelly Leonard, Presents a Faith-Centered Devotional on Love, Loss, and Legacy
Raleigh, NC, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kelly Leonard has completed a new book, "Pressing On Towards the Prize," which invites readers into a transformative journey of faith, grief, and renewal. Set against the quiet strength of mountains and the sacred rhythm of daily devotion, this work weaves together heartfelt reflections and Scripture-rooted storytelling that speaks to the deepest longings of the human heart. Leonard's premise is both simple and profound: whether you're climbing through sorrow or standing at a new beginning, God's presence sustains us as we press forward toward His purposes.
The author brings genuine authenticity to these pages, writing from a place of deep honesty and courage. After walking through the profound valley of grief, Kelly discovered that even in the darkest moments, God was quietly and faithfully present. His personal experience of loss, combined with treasured memories and unexpected reminders of hope, shaped his understanding of how God uses our pain to guide, comfort, and carry us forward. He shares his story not as someone who has arrived at all the answers, but as someone learning each day to trust God's presence in suffering and His promise in the processes.
"Pressing On Towards the Prize" explores how love, loss, and the sacred ways God uses our memories converge to heal what feels broken. Readers will discover an encouraging resource that acknowledges their struggles while pointing them toward hope rooted in Christ. The devotional offers practical wisdom and spiritual sustenance for anyone navigating grief, seeking renewal, or yearning to understand how their pain fits into God's larger narrative. Through Leonard's vulnerable storytelling, readers will find permission to grieve authentically while pressing onward with renewed conviction.
"This devotional emerged from my own journey through loss," said Leonard. "I wrote it for anyone standing in the valley, wondering if God is still present. My prayer is that these reflections remind you that He is—and that He's inviting you to keep pressing on toward the prize of His high calling."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelly Leonard's stirring work offers spiritual encouragement and biblical grounding for readers navigating grief and seeking renewal. This devotional will anchor readers in Scripture while validating the complexity of their emotional journeys.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Pressing On Towards the Prize" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings genuine authenticity to these pages, writing from a place of deep honesty and courage. After walking through the profound valley of grief, Kelly discovered that even in the darkest moments, God was quietly and faithfully present. His personal experience of loss, combined with treasured memories and unexpected reminders of hope, shaped his understanding of how God uses our pain to guide, comfort, and carry us forward. He shares his story not as someone who has arrived at all the answers, but as someone learning each day to trust God's presence in suffering and His promise in the processes.
"Pressing On Towards the Prize" explores how love, loss, and the sacred ways God uses our memories converge to heal what feels broken. Readers will discover an encouraging resource that acknowledges their struggles while pointing them toward hope rooted in Christ. The devotional offers practical wisdom and spiritual sustenance for anyone navigating grief, seeking renewal, or yearning to understand how their pain fits into God's larger narrative. Through Leonard's vulnerable storytelling, readers will find permission to grieve authentically while pressing onward with renewed conviction.
"This devotional emerged from my own journey through loss," said Leonard. "I wrote it for anyone standing in the valley, wondering if God is still present. My prayer is that these reflections remind you that He is—and that He's inviting you to keep pressing on toward the prize of His high calling."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelly Leonard's stirring work offers spiritual encouragement and biblical grounding for readers navigating grief and seeking renewal. This devotional will anchor readers in Scripture while validating the complexity of their emotional journeys.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Pressing On Towards the Prize" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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