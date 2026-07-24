Recent Release, "Student Devotional," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Dr. Viola Machel Martin, Offers Students a Spiritual Compass for Their Educational Journey
Pittsburgh, PA, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Viola Machel Martin has completed a new book, titled, "Student Devotional": A Spiritual Guide To A Successful Educational Journey, which emerged from her own transformative experience pursuing advanced nursing credentials. Drawing on her thirty-year career as a registered nurse and her personal journey toward earning a doctorate of nursing practice degree, Martin crafted a devotional designed to guide students through the academic challenges and spiritual growth that accompany higher education. This work addresses the intersection of faith and scholarship, offering practical wisdom for those balancing demanding coursework with personal struggles.
Martin's unique perspective stems from her professional expertise combined with her deep commitment to spiritual development. As an active member of her faith community, she witnessed how her own message about prayer and divine trust resonated across generations when she shared her insights with her church congregation. Members of all ages sought to preserve her guidance, recognizing its universal application. Her background as a travel nurse, CPR instructor, and health advocate demonstrates her dedication to serving others and promoting wellness across multiple dimensions of human experience.
In "Student Devotional," readers will discover how prayer, perseverance, and reliance on God's promises can transform educational struggles into opportunities for spiritual maturation. Martin explores the profound impact of maintaining faith while juggling competing responsibilities, offering encouragement to anyone navigating the intersection of personal ambition and spiritual calling. Through reflective passages and authentic testimony, she illuminates the path toward academic success without compromising one's spiritual foundation, ultimately revealing how trust in a higher purpose sustains us through life's most demanding seasons.
"I wrote this devotional because I wanted to share the transformative power that prayer and faith provided during my own educational journey," said the author. "My prayer is that students of all ages will find strength, guidance, and renewed hope as they walk their own paths toward success."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Viola Machel Martin's spiritually enriching work equips students with devotional resources for academic and personal growth. This book serves as both inspiration and practical spiritual tool for anyone seeking to integrate their faith with educational achievement.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Student Devotional" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Martin's unique perspective stems from her professional expertise combined with her deep commitment to spiritual development. As an active member of her faith community, she witnessed how her own message about prayer and divine trust resonated across generations when she shared her insights with her church congregation. Members of all ages sought to preserve her guidance, recognizing its universal application. Her background as a travel nurse, CPR instructor, and health advocate demonstrates her dedication to serving others and promoting wellness across multiple dimensions of human experience.
In "Student Devotional," readers will discover how prayer, perseverance, and reliance on God's promises can transform educational struggles into opportunities for spiritual maturation. Martin explores the profound impact of maintaining faith while juggling competing responsibilities, offering encouragement to anyone navigating the intersection of personal ambition and spiritual calling. Through reflective passages and authentic testimony, she illuminates the path toward academic success without compromising one's spiritual foundation, ultimately revealing how trust in a higher purpose sustains us through life's most demanding seasons.
"I wrote this devotional because I wanted to share the transformative power that prayer and faith provided during my own educational journey," said the author. "My prayer is that students of all ages will find strength, guidance, and renewed hope as they walk their own paths toward success."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Viola Machel Martin's spiritually enriching work equips students with devotional resources for academic and personal growth. This book serves as both inspiration and practical spiritual tool for anyone seeking to integrate their faith with educational achievement.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Student Devotional" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories