Recent Release, "I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT…the end of life discussion dilemma," from Author Wesley Rogers, MSW Addresses End-of-Life Conversations Families Avoid
Highland, CA, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wesley Rogers, MSW has completed a new book addressing a conversation most people dread: planning for life's final chapter. "I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT…the end of life discussion dilemma" emerges from genuine stories and real scenarios witnessed across decades of healthcare experience. Rather than lecturing readers about mortality, Rogers presents authentic situations that normalize these difficult discussions and provide practical frameworks for having them with loved ones.
Throughout his quarter-century career in healthcare and hospice, Wesley Rogers has observed firsthand the chaos and heartbreak that follow when families haven't discussed end-of-life wishes, funeral preferences, and care decisions. Alongside his wife Josie, who shares his commitment to compassionate healthcare conversations, Rogers has seen how proactive dialogue transforms families' ability to honor their loved ones' true desires. Their shared professional insight—combined with their personal understanding of family, friendship, and life's priorities—informs every page of this groundbreaking work.
In "I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT…the end of life discussion dilemma," readers will discover how thoughtful conversations today prevent confusion tomorrow. Rogers explores what creates your living legacy and how advance planning allows your voice to guide your care even when you cannot speak. The book tackles uncomfortable questions head-on: What does your bucket list reveal about your values? How do you want loved ones to remember you? What specific wishes should guide your medical care? By working through these chapters with their families, readers gain clarity about their own priorities while giving their loved ones an irreplaceable gift—certainty about how to honor them when death arrives.
"The conversations we avoid today become the regrets we carry forever," said the author. "My hope is that this book opens doors to discussions that strengthen families and ensure that everyone's voice truly matters when it counts most."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wesley Rogers, MSW's enlightening work equips families with tools and language for conversations they've postponed too long. This book transforms the silence surrounding death into connection, understanding, and peace.
Readers who wish to experience this invaluable work can purchase "I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT…the end of life discussion dilemma" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Throughout his quarter-century career in healthcare and hospice, Wesley Rogers has observed firsthand the chaos and heartbreak that follow when families haven't discussed end-of-life wishes, funeral preferences, and care decisions. Alongside his wife Josie, who shares his commitment to compassionate healthcare conversations, Rogers has seen how proactive dialogue transforms families' ability to honor their loved ones' true desires. Their shared professional insight—combined with their personal understanding of family, friendship, and life's priorities—informs every page of this groundbreaking work.
In "I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT…the end of life discussion dilemma," readers will discover how thoughtful conversations today prevent confusion tomorrow. Rogers explores what creates your living legacy and how advance planning allows your voice to guide your care even when you cannot speak. The book tackles uncomfortable questions head-on: What does your bucket list reveal about your values? How do you want loved ones to remember you? What specific wishes should guide your medical care? By working through these chapters with their families, readers gain clarity about their own priorities while giving their loved ones an irreplaceable gift—certainty about how to honor them when death arrives.
"The conversations we avoid today become the regrets we carry forever," said the author. "My hope is that this book opens doors to discussions that strengthen families and ensure that everyone's voice truly matters when it counts most."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wesley Rogers, MSW's enlightening work equips families with tools and language for conversations they've postponed too long. This book transforms the silence surrounding death into connection, understanding, and peace.
Readers who wish to experience this invaluable work can purchase "I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT…the end of life discussion dilemma" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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