Recent Release, "Builder," from Christian Faith Publishing Author R. Howard Ross, Explores Redemption Through an Unexpected Discovery That Challenges a Wounded Veteran
Dallas, TX, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- R. Howard Ross has completed his new book, "Builder: Mystery of the Map," a compelling narrative following Sergeant George Oliver "GO" Pheifer as he navigates life after a devastating attack leaves him severely wounded in Afghanistan. Struggling to forge a new path, GO discovers solace in an unlikely place—the craft of wooden boatbuilding—where he works alongside fellow veterans who understand the invisible scars of combat. His world shifts unexpectedly when he uncovers a mysterious map hidden within an aged vessel, pulling him into a thrilling investigation that captures the attention of federal authorities and thrusts him into circumstances far beyond his imagining.
The author draws from his own Air Force background and professional experience in the medical field to craft authentic characters whose resilience in the face of trauma drives the narrative forward. Ross's fascination with boating, aviation, and the rich history of Western New York infuses the story with genuine detail and regional depth. By weaving together the lives of individuals he has encountered throughout his journey, he creates a tapestry of characters whose struggles feel intimately real and whose recoveries inspire hope.
In "Builder," readers will encounter themes of healing, community, and the quiet strength required to rebuild one's identity after profound loss. The stakes rise as GO's discovery threatens to unravel the peaceful life he has carefully constructed, forcing him to confront not only external dangers but also the internal battles that define his resilience. Through romance, camaraderie, and the transformative power of meaningful work, this narrative explores what it truly means to overcome adversity and find purpose in unexpected places.
"I wanted to tell a story about real people facing real challenges," said Ross. "GO's journey reflects the determination I've witnessed in veterans who refuse to be defined by their wounds, and the map becomes a catalyst for discovering that healing often arrives from the most surprising sources."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. Howard Ross's riveting work offers readers an intimate portrait of veteran resilience and recovery. This engaging tale reminds us that redemption is possible, and that the strongest foundations are often built from the rubble of our greatest challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Builder" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author draws from his own Air Force background and professional experience in the medical field to craft authentic characters whose resilience in the face of trauma drives the narrative forward. Ross's fascination with boating, aviation, and the rich history of Western New York infuses the story with genuine detail and regional depth. By weaving together the lives of individuals he has encountered throughout his journey, he creates a tapestry of characters whose struggles feel intimately real and whose recoveries inspire hope.
In "Builder," readers will encounter themes of healing, community, and the quiet strength required to rebuild one's identity after profound loss. The stakes rise as GO's discovery threatens to unravel the peaceful life he has carefully constructed, forcing him to confront not only external dangers but also the internal battles that define his resilience. Through romance, camaraderie, and the transformative power of meaningful work, this narrative explores what it truly means to overcome adversity and find purpose in unexpected places.
"I wanted to tell a story about real people facing real challenges," said Ross. "GO's journey reflects the determination I've witnessed in veterans who refuse to be defined by their wounds, and the map becomes a catalyst for discovering that healing often arrives from the most surprising sources."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. Howard Ross's riveting work offers readers an intimate portrait of veteran resilience and recovery. This engaging tale reminds us that redemption is possible, and that the strongest foundations are often built from the rubble of our greatest challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Builder" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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