Tobe Momah, MD’s Newly Released "Beware of Satanic ACLS" is a Faith-Centered Guide That Warns Believers About Spiritual Pitfalls and Encourages Victorious Living

“Beware of Satanic ACLS: And How to Avoid Being the Enemies’ Arithmetic in the Last Days!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tobe Momah, MD is a spiritually focused call to vigilance and growth that explores how believers can overcome destructive behaviors and live in freedom through the power of God’s Word.