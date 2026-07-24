Tobe Momah, MD’s Newly Released "Beware of Satanic ACLS" is a Faith-Centered Guide That Warns Believers About Spiritual Pitfalls and Encourages Victorious Living
“Beware of Satanic ACLS: And How to Avoid Being the Enemies’ Arithmetic in the Last Days!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tobe Momah, MD is a spiritually focused call to vigilance and growth that explores how believers can overcome destructive behaviors and live in freedom through the power of God’s Word.
Madison, MS, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Beware of Satanic ACLS: And How to Avoid Being the Enemies’ Arithmetic in the Last Days!”: a compelling and spiritually instructive work that examines the challenges facing modern believers and offers guidance rooted in Scripture and personal testimony. “Beware of Satanic ACLS: And How to Avoid Being the Enemies’ Arithmetic in the Last Days!” is the creation of published author, Tobe Momah, MD, a board-certified family and obesity medicine physician and associate professor at the University of Mississippi Medical Center with more than fifty scientific publications and over twenty books to his name. He is actively involved in ministry as vision coordinator of Faith and Power Ministries International, a leader within the Christian Medical and Dental Association, and an associate pastor in Jackson, Mississippi. Educated in Nigeria, New York, and London, he is a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians and holds advanced training in tropical medicine. Dr. Momah has been married to his wife, Rita, for over twenty years, and together they have twins and share a commitment to serving God and impacting future generations.
Tobe Momah, MD shares, “Many people have heard about ACLS (advanced cardiac life support) that revives, but very few know about satanic ACLS (meaning anger, crushed, lust, and strange fires) that reviles God.
This book is a timely contribution to the literature and warns the last days church about the futility and frustrations inherent in towing the line of satanic ACLSs.
With the scourge of pornography, child sex trafficking, moodiness, and implacable mannerisms in the world today, this book seeks to drive many seeking stable emotions, straightened conduct, and structured manners in the right direction.
The writer writes from a place of personal challenge in all these issues and seeks to inform the readers firsthand on the power of the “law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus (to)…make (him) free from the law of sin and death” (Romans 8:2).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tobe Momah, MD’s new book is an inspiring and thought-provoking resource for readers seeking deeper spiritual awareness, personal transformation, and encouragement to live with clarity and conviction in challenging times.
Consumers can purchase “Beware of Satanic ACLS: And How to Avoid Being the Enemies’ Arithmetic in the Last Days!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beware of Satanic ACLS: And How to Avoid Being the Enemies’ Arithmetic in the Last Days!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Tobe Momah, MD shares, “Many people have heard about ACLS (advanced cardiac life support) that revives, but very few know about satanic ACLS (meaning anger, crushed, lust, and strange fires) that reviles God.
This book is a timely contribution to the literature and warns the last days church about the futility and frustrations inherent in towing the line of satanic ACLSs.
With the scourge of pornography, child sex trafficking, moodiness, and implacable mannerisms in the world today, this book seeks to drive many seeking stable emotions, straightened conduct, and structured manners in the right direction.
The writer writes from a place of personal challenge in all these issues and seeks to inform the readers firsthand on the power of the “law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus (to)…make (him) free from the law of sin and death” (Romans 8:2).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tobe Momah, MD’s new book is an inspiring and thought-provoking resource for readers seeking deeper spiritual awareness, personal transformation, and encouragement to live with clarity and conviction in challenging times.
Consumers can purchase “Beware of Satanic ACLS: And How to Avoid Being the Enemies’ Arithmetic in the Last Days!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beware of Satanic ACLS: And How to Avoid Being the Enemies’ Arithmetic in the Last Days!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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