Recent Release, "Thy Will Be Done," from Christian Faith Publishing Author John A. Mosier Jr., Offers a Transformative Exploration of Scripture's Most Cherished Prayer
Oxford, MI, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John A. Mosier Jr. has completed a new book, "Thy Will Be Done": The Transformative Power of the Lord's Prayer, which invites readers to venture beyond the familiar words of Scripture into a dynamic spiritual experience. The Lord's Prayer stands as one of the most recognizable passages in all of Scripture—recited in worship services, remembered during hardship, and whispered when words fail—yet hidden within its simplicity lies a pathway to profound personal transformation. Through careful, line-by-line exploration, Mosier Jr. reveals how each phrase becomes more than theological doctrine, transforming instead into a living invitation that reshapes the heart, renews the mind, and realigns everyday existence with God's presence and purpose.
As a corporate leader, inventor, and spiritual teacher, John A. Mosier Jr. brings both professional expertise and authentic faith to his work. His life has consistently bridged the gap between purpose and belief, and this conviction resonates throughout his writing. Beyond his corporate achievements, Mosier Jr. founded the Greater Purpose Foundation, where he extends these same principles into real-world service, supporting vulnerable populations and actively working to combat child trafficking and exploitation. His foundation promotes restoration, dignity, hope, and new beginnings through education, advocacy, and direct community outreach; demonstrating that faith is not meant to be spoken alone but lived fully.
"Thy Will Be Done" explores themes of surrendering control without losing strength, receiving daily provision with gratitude, releasing resentment through forgiveness, and walking in freedom from fear. Written with warmth, clarity, and reverent insight, this book blends spiritual wisdom with reflection questions, meditative practices, and actionable next steps—including a guided five-day Bible lesson plan—so the prayer transitions from words you repeat to a force that genuinely transforms your life. Readers will discover how to trust God as Father, withstand temptation with spiritual resilience, and align their everyday existence with heaven's priorities, ultimately discovering the peace and direction they long for.
"My deepest desire is that readers move beyond recitation into a living relationship with God: one defined by surrender, gratitude, forgiveness, and love in action," said author John A. Mosier Jr. "This prayer has the power to change not just how we think, but how we live."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John A. Mosier Jr.'s spiritually rich work equips readers with the tools and perspectives needed to experience authentic faith transformation. This book demonstrates that the sacred words millions know by heart can become the foundation for a life genuinely changed.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Thy Will Be Done" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a corporate leader, inventor, and spiritual teacher, John A. Mosier Jr. brings both professional expertise and authentic faith to his work. His life has consistently bridged the gap between purpose and belief, and this conviction resonates throughout his writing. Beyond his corporate achievements, Mosier Jr. founded the Greater Purpose Foundation, where he extends these same principles into real-world service, supporting vulnerable populations and actively working to combat child trafficking and exploitation. His foundation promotes restoration, dignity, hope, and new beginnings through education, advocacy, and direct community outreach; demonstrating that faith is not meant to be spoken alone but lived fully.
"Thy Will Be Done" explores themes of surrendering control without losing strength, receiving daily provision with gratitude, releasing resentment through forgiveness, and walking in freedom from fear. Written with warmth, clarity, and reverent insight, this book blends spiritual wisdom with reflection questions, meditative practices, and actionable next steps—including a guided five-day Bible lesson plan—so the prayer transitions from words you repeat to a force that genuinely transforms your life. Readers will discover how to trust God as Father, withstand temptation with spiritual resilience, and align their everyday existence with heaven's priorities, ultimately discovering the peace and direction they long for.
"My deepest desire is that readers move beyond recitation into a living relationship with God: one defined by surrender, gratitude, forgiveness, and love in action," said author John A. Mosier Jr. "This prayer has the power to change not just how we think, but how we live."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John A. Mosier Jr.'s spiritually rich work equips readers with the tools and perspectives needed to experience authentic faith transformation. This book demonstrates that the sacred words millions know by heart can become the foundation for a life genuinely changed.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Thy Will Be Done" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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