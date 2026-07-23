Pokemon Cards for Baristas
Reno coffee shop creates the first Pokemon style Trading Card Game for Baristas and coffee shops.
Reno, NV, July 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Reno Coffee Shop Coffee N' Comics Launches Kickstarter for Barista Brawl, a Trading Card Game Starring Real-Life Baristas
Players team up against a free companion app in this co-op TCG, battling waves of difficult customers like Tip Thief Tommy and Giga-Karen.
Coffee N' Comics, a local coffee shop chain, has launched a Kickstarter campaign for Barista Brawl, a new trading card game that turns real-life baristas into playable characters. The campaign is live now on Kickstarter, with a funding goal of $5,000 to help cover printing costs.
Barista Brawl plays like a mashup of Pokémon-style card battling and cooperative tabletop games. Rather than facing off against each other, two players build decks and team up against a free companion app, which runs the game and throws wave after wave of customer encounters at them. Players have to work together to survive the rush, and watch out for the final boss, Karen, who stands between them and victory.
The first set includes 150 hand-drawn cards featuring baristas from seven local coffee shops around Reno, Nevada, along with exclusive rewards for Kickstarter backers. Looking beyond the first set, Coffee N' Comics plans to open up the nomination process to coffee shops everywhere, letting shops around the world submit their own baristas to be featured in future sets.
"We wanted to make something that celebrates the people who make coffee shops feel like home," said Alex, Founder and Owner of Coffee N' Comics. "Barista Brawl started as a fun idea for our regulars, and now we get to bring it to coffee shops everywhere."
Coffee N' Comics opened its first location in Reno in 2019 and has since grown to four locations across the city. Barista Brawl marks the company's first venture into game design and publishing.
The Kickstarter campaign for Barista Brawl is live now through August 11 at kickstarter.com/projects/barista-brawl/barista-brawl-the-first-tcg-based-on-real-life-baristas.
Players team up against a free companion app in this co-op TCG, battling waves of difficult customers like Tip Thief Tommy and Giga-Karen.
Coffee N' Comics, a local coffee shop chain, has launched a Kickstarter campaign for Barista Brawl, a new trading card game that turns real-life baristas into playable characters. The campaign is live now on Kickstarter, with a funding goal of $5,000 to help cover printing costs.
Barista Brawl plays like a mashup of Pokémon-style card battling and cooperative tabletop games. Rather than facing off against each other, two players build decks and team up against a free companion app, which runs the game and throws wave after wave of customer encounters at them. Players have to work together to survive the rush, and watch out for the final boss, Karen, who stands between them and victory.
The first set includes 150 hand-drawn cards featuring baristas from seven local coffee shops around Reno, Nevada, along with exclusive rewards for Kickstarter backers. Looking beyond the first set, Coffee N' Comics plans to open up the nomination process to coffee shops everywhere, letting shops around the world submit their own baristas to be featured in future sets.
"We wanted to make something that celebrates the people who make coffee shops feel like home," said Alex, Founder and Owner of Coffee N' Comics. "Barista Brawl started as a fun idea for our regulars, and now we get to bring it to coffee shops everywhere."
Coffee N' Comics opened its first location in Reno in 2019 and has since grown to four locations across the city. Barista Brawl marks the company's first venture into game design and publishing.
The Kickstarter campaign for Barista Brawl is live now through August 11 at kickstarter.com/projects/barista-brawl/barista-brawl-the-first-tcg-based-on-real-life-baristas.
Contact
Barista BrawlContact
Ray Martinez
775-247-2102
baristabrawl.fun
Ray Martinez
775-247-2102
baristabrawl.fun
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