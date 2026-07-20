MyPetParty Launches Free iOS App That Tracks Pet Birthdays in Species-Accurate "Pet Years"
Your dog doesn't turn 7 this year — they turn 44. The Colorado-founded app helps pet owners celebrate the birthdays they've been missing, and keeps every vet record in one place.
Fort Collins, CO, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- MyPetParty, a pet care app that calculates birthdays in scientifically grounded "pet years," launched on the Apple App Store this month — and its founder says most pet owners have been celebrating the wrong birthdays all along.
A dog doesn't age seven human years for every calendar year. A golden retriever ages the equivalent of roughly 31 human years in its first year of life alone; a cat, about 15. MyPetParty uses species-specific aging formulas — for dogs, cats, hamsters, and guinea pigs — to translate a pet's real developmental age, revealing dozens of milestone "pet-year birthdays" that pass uncelebrated on a human calendar.
"Our pets are only with us for a fraction of our lives, but we're often their entire lives!" said Faye Bonomo, MyPetParty's founder. "When you see that your dog is turning 50 in dog years next month, you definitely don't want to miss that party."
Alongside the celebrations, MyPetParty acts as a pet health organizer: vet visits, vaccination records, medications, and documents live in one secure place, with reminders ahead of appointments and due dates, and a photo timeline that becomes a keepsake of the pet's life. The app is free, with an optional Plus subscription for unlimited pets, keepsake exports, and an ad-free experience.
MyPetParty launched July 15 on the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad, and works in any web browser at mypetparty.app with automatic sync between web and app. An Android version is in development, with a notification list at mypetparty.app.
About MyPetParty
MyPetParty is an independent, Colorado-built pet care platform founded on a simple idea: celebrate your pet more, and worry about their health less. It supports dogs, cats, hamsters, and guinea pigs, with more species planned based on user requests.
Media contact:
Faye Bonomo
hello@mypetparty.app
A dog doesn't age seven human years for every calendar year. A golden retriever ages the equivalent of roughly 31 human years in its first year of life alone; a cat, about 15. MyPetParty uses species-specific aging formulas — for dogs, cats, hamsters, and guinea pigs — to translate a pet's real developmental age, revealing dozens of milestone "pet-year birthdays" that pass uncelebrated on a human calendar.
"Our pets are only with us for a fraction of our lives, but we're often their entire lives!" said Faye Bonomo, MyPetParty's founder. "When you see that your dog is turning 50 in dog years next month, you definitely don't want to miss that party."
Alongside the celebrations, MyPetParty acts as a pet health organizer: vet visits, vaccination records, medications, and documents live in one secure place, with reminders ahead of appointments and due dates, and a photo timeline that becomes a keepsake of the pet's life. The app is free, with an optional Plus subscription for unlimited pets, keepsake exports, and an ad-free experience.
MyPetParty launched July 15 on the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad, and works in any web browser at mypetparty.app with automatic sync between web and app. An Android version is in development, with a notification list at mypetparty.app.
About MyPetParty
MyPetParty is an independent, Colorado-built pet care platform founded on a simple idea: celebrate your pet more, and worry about their health less. It supports dogs, cats, hamsters, and guinea pigs, with more species planned based on user requests.
Media contact:
Faye Bonomo
hello@mypetparty.app
Contact
MyPetPartyContact
Faye Marie Bonomo
970-420-7625
mypetparty.app
Faye Marie Bonomo
970-420-7625
mypetparty.app
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