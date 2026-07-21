Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The 50 Greatest Waterside Pubs in London" – Colour Edition by Ian Hirst
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The 50 Greatest Waterside Pubs in London" – a colour photographic pub guide by Ian Hirst.
Oxford, United Kingdom, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About The 50 Greatest Waterside Pubs in London – Colour Edition
The wonderful waterways of London have played an important role in the life of the city for centuries. Great waterside pubs have, over the years, shaped neighbourhoods, trade and culture, where pubs have naturally grown alongside them as places where people gather, relax and share stories.
This book celebrates at length the greatest waterside pubs of London with detailed history and other interesting facts for each pub, covering many years of change, creating an enthralling read.
Ian Hirst has selected 50 great waterside pubs with colour photographs that accompany each individual pub’s entry that truly reflect this heritage and spirit.
This book will interest both visitors and local residents alike and encourage many visits to soak up the unique atmosphere of each pub and relax with some drinks or a meal.
This work is available worldwide:
Paperback: 130 pages
ISBN-13: 9781805882466
Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.76 x 22.86 cm
Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing (A Thirsty Tours Publication)
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/GWPL
Instagram: @thirsty__tours
Also in the Greatest Pubs series:
The 50 Greatest Pubs in Herts, Beds & Bucks
Paperback: 128 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800947108
Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.74 x 22.86 cm
Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing (A Thirsty Tours Publication)
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/GPHBB
The 30 Greatest Pubs in Dublin
Paperback: 84 pages
ISBN-13: 978180093766
Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.51 x 22.86 cm
Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing (A Thirsty Tours Publication)
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/GPDUB
The 30 Greatest Pubs in York
Paperback: 84 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942295
Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.51 x 22.86 cm
Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing (A Thirsty Tours Publication)
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GPYORK
The 50 Greatest Pubs in Central London
Paperback: 130 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289539
Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.79 x 22.86 cm
Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing (A Thirsty Tours Publication)
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GPLON
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
The wonderful waterways of London have played an important role in the life of the city for centuries. Great waterside pubs have, over the years, shaped neighbourhoods, trade and culture, where pubs have naturally grown alongside them as places where people gather, relax and share stories.
This book celebrates at length the greatest waterside pubs of London with detailed history and other interesting facts for each pub, covering many years of change, creating an enthralling read.
Ian Hirst has selected 50 great waterside pubs with colour photographs that accompany each individual pub’s entry that truly reflect this heritage and spirit.
This book will interest both visitors and local residents alike and encourage many visits to soak up the unique atmosphere of each pub and relax with some drinks or a meal.
This work is available worldwide:
Paperback: 130 pages
ISBN-13: 9781805882466
Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.76 x 22.86 cm
Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing (A Thirsty Tours Publication)
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/GWPL
Instagram: @thirsty__tours
Also in the Greatest Pubs series:
The 50 Greatest Pubs in Herts, Beds & Bucks
Paperback: 128 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800947108
Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.74 x 22.86 cm
Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing (A Thirsty Tours Publication)
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/GPHBB
The 30 Greatest Pubs in Dublin
Paperback: 84 pages
ISBN-13: 978180093766
Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.51 x 22.86 cm
Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing (A Thirsty Tours Publication)
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/GPDUB
The 30 Greatest Pubs in York
Paperback: 84 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942295
Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.51 x 22.86 cm
Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing (A Thirsty Tours Publication)
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GPYORK
The 50 Greatest Pubs in Central London
Paperback: 130 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289539
Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.79 x 22.86 cm
Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing (A Thirsty Tours Publication)
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GPLON
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
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