Boston Junior Rangers Hockey Team Launches Team Store with Ice Shaker
Boston Junior Rangers players and fans can now order custom Ice Shaker drinking bottles with individual player logos powered by Sports Logo.
Boston, MA, July 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Boston Junior Rangers hockey organization is pleased to announce they have launched a team store with Ice Shaker. Players and fans can now order customized Ice Shaker drinking bottles of their choice featuring the Boston Junior Rangers logo as well as individual Sports Logos for each player.
The custom Ice Shakers are available for Boston Junior Rangers players and fans in nine different sizes across 3 styles of Ice Shaker bottles. Each custom Ice Shaker in the Boston Junior Rangers team store is available in the team’s official colors of white or navy blue.
Here is a link to the Boston Junior Rangers Ice Shaker store:
https://www.iceshaker.com/pages/boston-junior-rangers
“We are excited about this opportunity to extend the Boston Junior Ranger brand on custom Ice Shakers. Having the ability to customize each bottle with our individual players name, number, position and logo is a winning combination,” said Rich DeCaprio, the head coach and General Manager of the Boston Junior Ranger organization.
Powered by the proprietary Sports Logo Design Studio Boston Junior Rangers players and fans can easily customize the Ice Shaker of their choice with either a goalie or forward / defensmen icon that also includes the player name and jersey number. Each Ice Shaker keeps drinks cold for up to 30-hours while featuring best-in-class features and functionality making them perfect for athletes and fans alike.
“Our premium Ice Shaker drinking bottles are well suited for athletes. Being able to bring the Boston Junior Rangers team store to life using the Sports Logo Design Studio is something we at Ice Shaker are excited about, ” said Chris Gronkowski, CEO of Ice Shaker. “We are extremely pleased to help the organization promote their brand while delivering a powerful fundraising platform for the Boston Junior Rangers,” added Gronkowski.
A percentage of each Ice Shaker purchased at the Boston Junior Rangers store will be donated back to the team, making this a win-win situation for the team, its players and its fans.
Ice Shaker plans to launch additional team stores powered by the Sports Logo Design Studio for qualifying teams and organizations across a variety of sports across America in 2026 and 2027.
About Ice Shaker:
Ice Shaker was created to make hydration simpler, cleaner, and more convenient—whether you’re at the gym, at work, on the field, or on the go.What started as a need for a better shaker bottle has grown into a family-owned brand focused on designing high-quality drinkware that combines performance, durability, and everyday style. Our bottles are made with kitchen-grade stainless steel and thoughtfully designed features such as leak-proof lids, removable spouts for easier cleaning, twist-in agitators for smoothly mixing powders, and insulated construction to keep drinks cold. For more information visit IceShaker.com.
About Boston Junior Rangers:
Established in 2008, the Boston Junior Rangers are based out of the Worcester Ice Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. While the Rangers strive to compete for championships at all levels on a yearly basis, the primary goal of the organization is to develop its players to their maximum potential. Formerly the Boston Red Rangers, the Junior Rangers were comprised of only youth teams until the Junior Program was established in 2012. For more information visit BostonJuniorRangers.com
About Sports Logo:
Sports Logo has hand built one of the world’s largest collection of copyrighted sports icons and sports logo templates, as well as proprietary logo design technology that is the heart of the Sports Logo Design Studio. Sports Logo’s Design Studio allows consumers to add hyper-individualized Sports Logos on branded merchandise. The Sports Logo platform offers athletes around the world an exciting way to promote their brand and celebrate their individual athletic identity. For more information, visit SportsLogo.com.
The custom Ice Shakers are available for Boston Junior Rangers players and fans in nine different sizes across 3 styles of Ice Shaker bottles. Each custom Ice Shaker in the Boston Junior Rangers team store is available in the team’s official colors of white or navy blue.
Here is a link to the Boston Junior Rangers Ice Shaker store:
https://www.iceshaker.com/pages/boston-junior-rangers
“We are excited about this opportunity to extend the Boston Junior Ranger brand on custom Ice Shakers. Having the ability to customize each bottle with our individual players name, number, position and logo is a winning combination,” said Rich DeCaprio, the head coach and General Manager of the Boston Junior Ranger organization.
Powered by the proprietary Sports Logo Design Studio Boston Junior Rangers players and fans can easily customize the Ice Shaker of their choice with either a goalie or forward / defensmen icon that also includes the player name and jersey number. Each Ice Shaker keeps drinks cold for up to 30-hours while featuring best-in-class features and functionality making them perfect for athletes and fans alike.
“Our premium Ice Shaker drinking bottles are well suited for athletes. Being able to bring the Boston Junior Rangers team store to life using the Sports Logo Design Studio is something we at Ice Shaker are excited about, ” said Chris Gronkowski, CEO of Ice Shaker. “We are extremely pleased to help the organization promote their brand while delivering a powerful fundraising platform for the Boston Junior Rangers,” added Gronkowski.
A percentage of each Ice Shaker purchased at the Boston Junior Rangers store will be donated back to the team, making this a win-win situation for the team, its players and its fans.
Ice Shaker plans to launch additional team stores powered by the Sports Logo Design Studio for qualifying teams and organizations across a variety of sports across America in 2026 and 2027.
About Ice Shaker:
Ice Shaker was created to make hydration simpler, cleaner, and more convenient—whether you’re at the gym, at work, on the field, or on the go.What started as a need for a better shaker bottle has grown into a family-owned brand focused on designing high-quality drinkware that combines performance, durability, and everyday style. Our bottles are made with kitchen-grade stainless steel and thoughtfully designed features such as leak-proof lids, removable spouts for easier cleaning, twist-in agitators for smoothly mixing powders, and insulated construction to keep drinks cold. For more information visit IceShaker.com.
About Boston Junior Rangers:
Established in 2008, the Boston Junior Rangers are based out of the Worcester Ice Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. While the Rangers strive to compete for championships at all levels on a yearly basis, the primary goal of the organization is to develop its players to their maximum potential. Formerly the Boston Red Rangers, the Junior Rangers were comprised of only youth teams until the Junior Program was established in 2012. For more information visit BostonJuniorRangers.com
About Sports Logo:
Sports Logo has hand built one of the world’s largest collection of copyrighted sports icons and sports logo templates, as well as proprietary logo design technology that is the heart of the Sports Logo Design Studio. Sports Logo’s Design Studio allows consumers to add hyper-individualized Sports Logos on branded merchandise. The Sports Logo platform offers athletes around the world an exciting way to promote their brand and celebrate their individual athletic identity. For more information, visit SportsLogo.com.
Contact
Sports Logo, Inc.Contact
John Brier
850-292-2590
www.SportsLogo.com
John Brier
850-292-2590
www.SportsLogo.com
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