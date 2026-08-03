ePayment Services Launches Payment Failover Tools to Improve Payment Collection Reliability
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Glasgow, United Kingdom, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The system allows businesses to switch between card payments, Direct Debit and Open Banking when a payment method fails.
London, UK - [Insert Date] - ePayment Services has announced the launch of payment failover tools designed to help UK businesses improve payment collection reliability across card payments, Direct Debit and Open Banking.
The system is designed to support businesses that rely on successful payment collection but need more flexibility when a payment method fails, is declined or is not suitable for a particular customer payment journey.
By introducing payment failover tools, ePayment Services aims to help businesses reduce disruption in payment workflows. The system allows organisations to move between available payment methods, including card payments, Direct Debit and Open Banking, helping teams manage collections without relying on one payment channel alone.
Payment failures can create a range of operational issues for businesses. Failed card transactions, unsuccessful Direct Debit collections or incomplete bank-to-bank payments can lead to delayed revenue, customer follow-up, additional admin and extra pressure on finance or support teams.
The announcement comes as more organisations look for ways to make payment collection more resilient. Businesses that depend on recurring payments, online transactions, invoice collections or customer-led payment journeys often need alternative routes when an initial payment method does not complete successfully.
A spokesperson for ePayment Services said:
“Payment collection should not stop completely just because one payment method fails. Our payment failover tools give businesses a more flexible way to manage payment attempts across card payments, Direct Debit and Open Banking, helping teams keep workflows moving while giving customers alternative ways to complete payment.”
The tools can support businesses that collect subscription payments, membership fees, invoice payments, service charges, deposits, renewals or other customer payments where reliability and continuity matter.
The system is intended to help organisations offer customers a suitable alternative payment route when the first option is unsuccessful. For example, a business may be able to move from a failed card payment to another available payment method, or use Open Banking as an alternative route where appropriate.
For finance and operations teams, payment failover can reduce the amount of manual follow-up required after failed transactions. It can also support clearer payment tracking, better visibility across payment attempts and a more structured approach to handling exceptions.
Key features include:
Payment failover between available payment methods
Card payment processing support
Direct Debit payment support
Open Banking payment options
Alternative payment route management
Payment attempt visibility
Support for recurring and customer-led payment workflows
API integration for developers and payment platforms
The launch strengthens ePayment Services’ wider payment platform, which already supports BACS payment processing, Direct Debit management, Direct Credit payments, card payment services, Open Banking, account validation, API integration, automated reconciliation and payment automation.
London, UK - [Insert Date] - ePayment Services has announced the launch of payment failover tools designed to help UK businesses improve payment collection reliability across card payments, Direct Debit and Open Banking.
The system is designed to support businesses that rely on successful payment collection but need more flexibility when a payment method fails, is declined or is not suitable for a particular customer payment journey.
By introducing payment failover tools, ePayment Services aims to help businesses reduce disruption in payment workflows. The system allows organisations to move between available payment methods, including card payments, Direct Debit and Open Banking, helping teams manage collections without relying on one payment channel alone.
Payment failures can create a range of operational issues for businesses. Failed card transactions, unsuccessful Direct Debit collections or incomplete bank-to-bank payments can lead to delayed revenue, customer follow-up, additional admin and extra pressure on finance or support teams.
The announcement comes as more organisations look for ways to make payment collection more resilient. Businesses that depend on recurring payments, online transactions, invoice collections or customer-led payment journeys often need alternative routes when an initial payment method does not complete successfully.
A spokesperson for ePayment Services said:
“Payment collection should not stop completely just because one payment method fails. Our payment failover tools give businesses a more flexible way to manage payment attempts across card payments, Direct Debit and Open Banking, helping teams keep workflows moving while giving customers alternative ways to complete payment.”
The tools can support businesses that collect subscription payments, membership fees, invoice payments, service charges, deposits, renewals or other customer payments where reliability and continuity matter.
The system is intended to help organisations offer customers a suitable alternative payment route when the first option is unsuccessful. For example, a business may be able to move from a failed card payment to another available payment method, or use Open Banking as an alternative route where appropriate.
For finance and operations teams, payment failover can reduce the amount of manual follow-up required after failed transactions. It can also support clearer payment tracking, better visibility across payment attempts and a more structured approach to handling exceptions.
Key features include:
Payment failover between available payment methods
Card payment processing support
Direct Debit payment support
Open Banking payment options
Alternative payment route management
Payment attempt visibility
Support for recurring and customer-led payment workflows
API integration for developers and payment platforms
The launch strengthens ePayment Services’ wider payment platform, which already supports BACS payment processing, Direct Debit management, Direct Credit payments, card payment services, Open Banking, account validation, API integration, automated reconciliation and payment automation.
Contact
ePayment ServicesContact
Paul McCann
07841834521
epaymentservices.com
Paul McCann
07841834521
epaymentservices.com
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