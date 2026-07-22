Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 3rd Annual Microgrids & Energy Resilience Summit
Defense energy leaders to convene on November 4-5, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Washington, DC, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As energy resilience becomes increasingly critical to mission readiness and national security, the need for reliable, resilient, and independent power systems across military installations and critical infrastructure has never been greater. To this end, Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce its 3rd Annual Microgrids & Energy Resilience Summit on November 4-5, 2026, at the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
The 2026 Summit will bring together senior leaders and decision-makers from the Department of War (DoW), Military Services, Federal Government, Industry, and Academia to discuss the deployment, integration, and scaling of resilient, mission-ready microgrids. This year's event will emphasize the critical role microgrids play in achieving American Energy Dominance, supporting installation energy resilience, and ensuring mission continuity in increasingly contested and energy-dependent operational environments.
2026 Confirmed Speakers Include:
• Christine Ploschke, SES - N4 (Director Facilities and Environmental), Navy Installations Command
· Emily Vogeler, SES- Deputy Director, DLA Energy
· HON Ravi Chaudhary – Former Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment
· Marlan Macklin -Deputy Director for the FutureG Office, Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Science and Technology (OASW(S&T))
· JT Craft - Army Executive Agent, Installation/Operational Nuclear Energy, Director, Nuclear Energy Office/Janus, U.S. Army
· David Schurr -PM, Project Pele, Strategic Capabilities Office
· Doug Jacobson - Director, ISU Center for Cybersecurity Innovation and Outreach
· Monica DeAngelo -Director, Federal Partnerships, Southern Company
· Nathan Johnson, Ph.D. – Director, Laboratory for Energy and Power Solutions, Arizona State University
· Dr. Murali Baggu – Lab Program Manager, Grid Integration, NLR
· Dr. Michael Starke – Section Head, Electrical Systems Integration, Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)
· And Many More
Event Moderator:
• Jack Surash, SES (Ret.), Resilient Energy Systems Mission Campaign External Advisory Board, Sandia National Laboratories; Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Energy & Sustainability
2026 Topics of Discussion Will Include:
• Driving Energy Dominance and Resilience Through Advanced Microgrids
• Enabling Wireless Control for Resilient Power with 5G-Enabled Microgrids
• Examining Lessons Learned from Leading Military Microgrids
• Accelerating Deployment of Resilient Microgrids in DoW Installations
• Discussing Utility and Developer Strategies for Mission-Critical Microgrids
• Powering the Force: Army Installations, Microgrids, and Mission Assurance
• Navy Installation Microgrids: Powering the Waterfront Through Disruption
• Examining Nuclear Power as a Firm Power Anchor for Defense Microgrids.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the Summit. The Microgrids & Energy Resilience Summit provides opportunities including exhibit space, roundtable discussions, product demonstrations, and networking receptions. To learn more about sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680.
Active military and government personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 3rd Annual Microgrids & Energy Resilience Summit can visit the event website for registration information. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions may contact Nikole Barto at nbarto@dsigroup.org or 201.672.8745.
The 2026 Summit will bring together senior leaders and decision-makers from the Department of War (DoW), Military Services, Federal Government, Industry, and Academia to discuss the deployment, integration, and scaling of resilient, mission-ready microgrids. This year's event will emphasize the critical role microgrids play in achieving American Energy Dominance, supporting installation energy resilience, and ensuring mission continuity in increasingly contested and energy-dependent operational environments.
2026 Confirmed Speakers Include:
• Christine Ploschke, SES - N4 (Director Facilities and Environmental), Navy Installations Command
· Emily Vogeler, SES- Deputy Director, DLA Energy
· HON Ravi Chaudhary – Former Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment
· Marlan Macklin -Deputy Director for the FutureG Office, Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Science and Technology (OASW(S&T))
· JT Craft - Army Executive Agent, Installation/Operational Nuclear Energy, Director, Nuclear Energy Office/Janus, U.S. Army
· David Schurr -PM, Project Pele, Strategic Capabilities Office
· Doug Jacobson - Director, ISU Center for Cybersecurity Innovation and Outreach
· Monica DeAngelo -Director, Federal Partnerships, Southern Company
· Nathan Johnson, Ph.D. – Director, Laboratory for Energy and Power Solutions, Arizona State University
· Dr. Murali Baggu – Lab Program Manager, Grid Integration, NLR
· Dr. Michael Starke – Section Head, Electrical Systems Integration, Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)
· And Many More
Event Moderator:
• Jack Surash, SES (Ret.), Resilient Energy Systems Mission Campaign External Advisory Board, Sandia National Laboratories; Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Energy & Sustainability
2026 Topics of Discussion Will Include:
• Driving Energy Dominance and Resilience Through Advanced Microgrids
• Enabling Wireless Control for Resilient Power with 5G-Enabled Microgrids
• Examining Lessons Learned from Leading Military Microgrids
• Accelerating Deployment of Resilient Microgrids in DoW Installations
• Discussing Utility and Developer Strategies for Mission-Critical Microgrids
• Powering the Force: Army Installations, Microgrids, and Mission Assurance
• Navy Installation Microgrids: Powering the Waterfront Through Disruption
• Examining Nuclear Power as a Firm Power Anchor for Defense Microgrids.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the Summit. The Microgrids & Energy Resilience Summit provides opportunities including exhibit space, roundtable discussions, product demonstrations, and networking receptions. To learn more about sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680.
Active military and government personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 3rd Annual Microgrids & Energy Resilience Summit can visit the event website for registration information. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions may contact Nikole Barto at nbarto@dsigroup.org or 201.672.8745.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Nikole Barto
201-672-8745
https://microgrids.dsigroup.org/register/
Nikole Barto
201-672-8745
https://microgrids.dsigroup.org/register/
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