Contemporary Mixed Media Artist Precious Burger Debuts Through Me: Where Wonder Finds a Way at VECCA
New solo exhibition by Contemporary Mixed Media Artist, Precious Burger, invites viewers into an immersive exploration of wonder, intuition, and the creative process through vibrant contemporary mixed media paintings.
Woodstock, VA, August 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Contemporary mixed media artist, educator, and speaker Precious Burger will debut her newest body of work, Through Me: Where Wonder Finds a Way, during a solo exhibition at the Valley Educational Center for the Creative Arts (VECCA) in Woodstock, Virginia. The exhibition invites visitors into an immersive experience where intuition, curiosity, and wonder become both the creative process and the message itself.
Following the success of her acclaimed Illuminate the World series, which was featured in a three-month solo exhibition at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Burger returns with a collection that explores a new question: What becomes possible when we stop trying to control every outcome and instead become open to the unfolding creative process?
At the heart of the exhibition is Through Me: Where Wonder Finds a Way, a series of contemporary mixed media paintings created through an intuitive, layered approach that embraces discovery over certainty. Rich with luminous color, expressive mark-making, and intricate textures, each painting reflects Burger's belief that creativity is less about having all the answers and more about learning to listen, trust, and respond. Rather than presenting fixed conclusions, the collection invites viewers into an ongoing conversation about possibility, connection, and the quiet ways wonder shapes both art and life.
"Every painting in this collection began with play," said Burger. "What followed was a conversation—one guided by curiosity, intuition, and a sense of wonder about where to go next. Somewhere along the way, I realized the paintings weren't simply coming from me; they were moving through me. That realization changed not only the work itself, but the way I understand creativity."
Working from her Northern Virginia studio, Burger approaches each canvas as a dialogue rather than a destination. Her intuitive process combines acrylic paint, collage, expressive drawing, glazing, and layered mixed media techniques to create paintings that reveal themselves over time. The resulting work encourages viewers to slow down, reflect, and discover their own stories within the layers.
The exhibition will feature original contemporary mixed media paintings that celebrate curiosity, imagination, resilience, and the beauty of embracing uncertainty. Visitors are invited to experience the collection during the opening reception and meet the artist.
Artist Reception
Saturday, August 8
1:00–3:00 p.m.
Valley Educational Center for the Creative Arts (VECCA)
123 South Main Street
Woodstock, VA 22664
The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public.
Burger's work has been exhibited nationally and internationally and has received recognition through juried exhibitions, publications, and awards. In addition to her studio practice, she teaches creativity workshops, leads retreats, and speaks about the transformative power of wonder, play, and the creative process.
For additional information, artwork previews, and upcoming events, visit www.preciousburger.com.
About Precious Burger
Precious Burger is a contemporary mixed media artist based in Fairfax, Virginia. Through vibrant, intuitive abstract paintings filled with color, texture, and movement, she explores wonder, human connection, and the creative process as a way of moving through the world. A retired elementary art educator with more than thirty years of teaching experience, Burger now creates full-time, teaches workshops, leads retreats, and speaks about creativity, curiosity, and the power of embracing uncertainty. Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally, including a solo exhibition at the National Institutes of Health, and is held in private collections throughout the United States.
Media Contact
Precious Burger
Contemporary Mixed Media Artist | Educator | Speaker
Website: www.preciousburger.com
Email: precious@preciousburger.com
Following the success of her acclaimed Illuminate the World series, which was featured in a three-month solo exhibition at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Burger returns with a collection that explores a new question: What becomes possible when we stop trying to control every outcome and instead become open to the unfolding creative process?
At the heart of the exhibition is Through Me: Where Wonder Finds a Way, a series of contemporary mixed media paintings created through an intuitive, layered approach that embraces discovery over certainty. Rich with luminous color, expressive mark-making, and intricate textures, each painting reflects Burger's belief that creativity is less about having all the answers and more about learning to listen, trust, and respond. Rather than presenting fixed conclusions, the collection invites viewers into an ongoing conversation about possibility, connection, and the quiet ways wonder shapes both art and life.
"Every painting in this collection began with play," said Burger. "What followed was a conversation—one guided by curiosity, intuition, and a sense of wonder about where to go next. Somewhere along the way, I realized the paintings weren't simply coming from me; they were moving through me. That realization changed not only the work itself, but the way I understand creativity."
Working from her Northern Virginia studio, Burger approaches each canvas as a dialogue rather than a destination. Her intuitive process combines acrylic paint, collage, expressive drawing, glazing, and layered mixed media techniques to create paintings that reveal themselves over time. The resulting work encourages viewers to slow down, reflect, and discover their own stories within the layers.
The exhibition will feature original contemporary mixed media paintings that celebrate curiosity, imagination, resilience, and the beauty of embracing uncertainty. Visitors are invited to experience the collection during the opening reception and meet the artist.
Artist Reception
Saturday, August 8
1:00–3:00 p.m.
Valley Educational Center for the Creative Arts (VECCA)
123 South Main Street
Woodstock, VA 22664
The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public.
Burger's work has been exhibited nationally and internationally and has received recognition through juried exhibitions, publications, and awards. In addition to her studio practice, she teaches creativity workshops, leads retreats, and speaks about the transformative power of wonder, play, and the creative process.
For additional information, artwork previews, and upcoming events, visit www.preciousburger.com.
About Precious Burger
Precious Burger is a contemporary mixed media artist based in Fairfax, Virginia. Through vibrant, intuitive abstract paintings filled with color, texture, and movement, she explores wonder, human connection, and the creative process as a way of moving through the world. A retired elementary art educator with more than thirty years of teaching experience, Burger now creates full-time, teaches workshops, leads retreats, and speaks about creativity, curiosity, and the power of embracing uncertainty. Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally, including a solo exhibition at the National Institutes of Health, and is held in private collections throughout the United States.
Media Contact
Precious Burger
Contemporary Mixed Media Artist | Educator | Speaker
Website: www.preciousburger.com
Email: precious@preciousburger.com
Contact
Precious Burger ArtistContact
Precious Burger
571-723-2211
www.preciousburger.com
Socials @preciousburgerartist
Precious Burger
571-723-2211
www.preciousburger.com
Socials @preciousburgerartist
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