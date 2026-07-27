Recent Release, "Thieves of Miami," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Will Vanegas, Explores Ambition, Family Bonds, and Miami's Criminal Underworld
Westminster, CO, July 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Will Vanegas has completed a new book, "Thieves of Miami," which plunges readers into the interconnected lives of criminals and civilians navigating the glittering yet treacherous landscape of Miami during an era of unprecedented greed and material excess. The narrative centers on two families brought together through unexpected relationships: Manny and Carolina, Juan and Christina, and their matriarch Beatrice, who watches helplessly as her daughters become entangled with dangerous men. What begins as romantic connection transforms into something far more sinister when Juan discovers the violent nature lurking beneath Manny's charismatic exterior, setting in motion a chain of events that will reshape all their destinies.
The author draws from his own rich experience navigating Miami's complex cultural landscape. Born in Bogota, Colombia, Will Vanegas immigrated to the United States as a child and eventually settled in Miami, where he spent twenty-six years working in the airline industry across multiple carriers and management positions. His journey through corporate environments and life's turbulent chapters inspired him to tell stories that capture human struggle and ambition. Beginning with screenwriting in 2011, he verbally shared his tales with audiences in Denver before committing "Thieves of Miami" to the written page in 2020, creating a narrative that reflects both his observational eye and his passion for authentic storytelling.
"Thieves of Miami" by Will Vanegas explores the devastating intersection of desire, familial loyalty, and moral compromise. The stakes escalate dramatically as a major heist brings jealousy and pride crashing down upon Manny and Juan, forcing every character to confront whether they're chasing ultimate dreams, ultimate love, or racing toward ultimate tragedy. Readers will discover how the seductive allure of wealth in 1980s Miami corrupts relationships, tests family bonds, and pushes ordinary people toward extraordinary—and irreversible—choices. This unflinching examination of ambition reveals how easily good intentions can be weaponized by circumstance and desire.
"I wanted to capture the duality of Miami during this transformative era," said author Will Vanegas. "These characters aren't villains—they're people caught between the promise of prosperity and the pull of their own darker impulses. Their story reflects a universal struggle we all face when temptation meets desperation."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Will Vanegas's gripping work offers readers an unforgettable journey into the criminal underworld through the eyes of those who believed they could navigate its dangers unscathed. This novel lingers long after the final page, challenging readers to examine their own relationship with ambition and morality.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Thieves of Miami" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512 or check out www.thievesofmiami.com.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
The author draws from his own rich experience navigating Miami's complex cultural landscape. Born in Bogota, Colombia, Will Vanegas immigrated to the United States as a child and eventually settled in Miami, where he spent twenty-six years working in the airline industry across multiple carriers and management positions. His journey through corporate environments and life's turbulent chapters inspired him to tell stories that capture human struggle and ambition. Beginning with screenwriting in 2011, he verbally shared his tales with audiences in Denver before committing "Thieves of Miami" to the written page in 2020, creating a narrative that reflects both his observational eye and his passion for authentic storytelling.
"Thieves of Miami" by Will Vanegas explores the devastating intersection of desire, familial loyalty, and moral compromise. The stakes escalate dramatically as a major heist brings jealousy and pride crashing down upon Manny and Juan, forcing every character to confront whether they're chasing ultimate dreams, ultimate love, or racing toward ultimate tragedy. Readers will discover how the seductive allure of wealth in 1980s Miami corrupts relationships, tests family bonds, and pushes ordinary people toward extraordinary—and irreversible—choices. This unflinching examination of ambition reveals how easily good intentions can be weaponized by circumstance and desire.
"I wanted to capture the duality of Miami during this transformative era," said author Will Vanegas. "These characters aren't villains—they're people caught between the promise of prosperity and the pull of their own darker impulses. Their story reflects a universal struggle we all face when temptation meets desperation."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Will Vanegas's gripping work offers readers an unforgettable journey into the criminal underworld through the eyes of those who believed they could navigate its dangers unscathed. This novel lingers long after the final page, challenging readers to examine their own relationship with ambition and morality.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Thieves of Miami" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512 or check out www.thievesofmiami.com.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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