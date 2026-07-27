Author Raul A. Castillo’s New Book, "Chess: Simple and Easy," is an Intuitive Guide Designed to Help Beginners and Seasoned Players Alike Level Up Their Chess Game

Recent release “Chess: Simple and Easy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Raul A. Castillo is a comprehensive guide that breaks down the rules and strategies of chess for anyone interested in learning and mastering the game. From optimal opening moves to learning how to shift the board in one’s favor, “Chess: Simple and Easy” is perfect for both novices and pros alike.