Author Raul A. Castillo’s New Book, "Chess: Simple and Easy," is an Intuitive Guide Designed to Help Beginners and Seasoned Players Alike Level Up Their Chess Game
Recent release “Chess: Simple and Easy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Raul A. Castillo is a comprehensive guide that breaks down the rules and strategies of chess for anyone interested in learning and mastering the game. From optimal opening moves to learning how to shift the board in one’s favor, “Chess: Simple and Easy” is perfect for both novices and pros alike.
Union City, CA, July 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Raul A. Castillo, an avid observer, reader, and culture connoisseur with a passion for classic games and strategic pursuits, has completed his new book, “Chess: Simple and Easy”: an instinctive guide that aims to make chess a more approachable and understandable game for beginners who have felt too intimidated to play.
As an amateur explorer at heart, author Raul A. Castillo is driven by wanderlust, curiosity, and a love for wonder. Beyond gaming, he has explored his artistic side through writing, including a poetry contest, and has maintained a vast journal that’s been his constant companion. With a diverse background in customer service, store protection, warehouse work, and secretarial roles, Raul has developed a keen understanding of human dynamics. When not immersed in the world of chess or fitness, the author can often be found appreciating nature, his current surroundings, and the simple pleasures.
“Ever wanted to play chess? Don’t know how because it’s too hard? Think you’re not capable enough to learn? Here’s reading material for those that never could,” writes Castillo. “No-win scenarios are plenty, but maybe not as much as you’d think. A cynical, close-minded approach to anything is not practical. It doesn’t give any advantages, doesn’t make you a realist, and it certainly doesn’t give you a superior insight to the opportunities you could be taking advantage of. In fact, it’s downright inefficient. You shouldn’t underestimate yourself nor close off from doing what you’ve always wanted to do. Almost everyone can learn chess, if not anyone. You’re really missing out on a fulfilling endeavor. Learning chess can be a fun and rewarding experience. It’s a game that requires strategy, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. By learning chess, you’ll improve your cognitive abilities, enhance your focus, and develop your analytical mind. Plus, you’ll also have the opportunity to connect with others who share this interesting pastime, whether online or in person. Don’t allow fear or doubt to hold you back—give chess a try and discover a new world of possibilities. Got nothing to lose by giving yourself a chance. After all, learning chess is simple and easy.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Raul A. Castillo’s enlightening guide was inspired by the author’s desire to help others overcome their trepidation towards chess, combining his love for the game with his creative interests to open up a brand new world to new players.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Chess: Simple and Easy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
As an amateur explorer at heart, author Raul A. Castillo is driven by wanderlust, curiosity, and a love for wonder. Beyond gaming, he has explored his artistic side through writing, including a poetry contest, and has maintained a vast journal that’s been his constant companion. With a diverse background in customer service, store protection, warehouse work, and secretarial roles, Raul has developed a keen understanding of human dynamics. When not immersed in the world of chess or fitness, the author can often be found appreciating nature, his current surroundings, and the simple pleasures.
“Ever wanted to play chess? Don’t know how because it’s too hard? Think you’re not capable enough to learn? Here’s reading material for those that never could,” writes Castillo. “No-win scenarios are plenty, but maybe not as much as you’d think. A cynical, close-minded approach to anything is not practical. It doesn’t give any advantages, doesn’t make you a realist, and it certainly doesn’t give you a superior insight to the opportunities you could be taking advantage of. In fact, it’s downright inefficient. You shouldn’t underestimate yourself nor close off from doing what you’ve always wanted to do. Almost everyone can learn chess, if not anyone. You’re really missing out on a fulfilling endeavor. Learning chess can be a fun and rewarding experience. It’s a game that requires strategy, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. By learning chess, you’ll improve your cognitive abilities, enhance your focus, and develop your analytical mind. Plus, you’ll also have the opportunity to connect with others who share this interesting pastime, whether online or in person. Don’t allow fear or doubt to hold you back—give chess a try and discover a new world of possibilities. Got nothing to lose by giving yourself a chance. After all, learning chess is simple and easy.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Raul A. Castillo’s enlightening guide was inspired by the author’s desire to help others overcome their trepidation towards chess, combining his love for the game with his creative interests to open up a brand new world to new players.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Chess: Simple and Easy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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