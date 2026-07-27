Recent Release, "Charades," from Newman Springs Publishing Author JC R Turner, Explores the Dangerous Intersection of Hidden Identities and Teenage Deception
Atlanta, GA, July 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- JC R Turner has completed a new book, "Charades: Volume I," a riveting young adult novel that plunges readers into the intricate social landscape of high school where nothing is quite as it appears. Madison Santana, a popular cheerleader and accomplished violinist, arrives at her new school determined to reinvent herself as a nerdy outcast, desperate to escape the heartbreak that popularity brought her at her previous school. What she doesn't realize is that she's entered a world where nearly everyone around her is wearing a mask of their own, playing their own elaborate game of deception.
Drawing from her extensive life experiences and daily interactions in her role as a school bus driver for Douglas County, JC R Turner brings authenticity and emotional depth to her storytelling. She was born and raised in New York before relocating to Georgia, where the vibrant community around her—students, families, teachers, and staff—has become the inspiration for "The Backpack Series." As a devoted mother and stepmother, Turner weaves themes of family values, accountability, and personal integrity throughout her narrative, believing that young adults today need stories that restore moral foundation in an age of easy access and widespread anxiety.
"Charades" unravels as multiple deceptions collide when Josh, the basketball team captain, disguises himself as a nerd to get closer to Madison, while Kevin, another star player, struggles to hide his lingering feelings for Melody even as he maintains the façade of a devoted boyfriend to Kai. As secrets surface and true identities emerge, friendships fracture, hearts shatter, and the stakes escalate with visceral intensity. Readers will find themselves captivated by the complex question of whether anyone can truly know who their peers really are, or if high school is simply a stage where everyone performs a character of their own design.
"Through these interconnected stories of hidden identities and unexpected connections, I hope readers discover that authenticity and honesty are far more valuable than any persona we create," said Turner.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, JC R Turner's compelling work offers young adult readers an engaging exploration of identity, friendship, and the courage required to be genuine. This captivating narrative reminds us that beneath every charade lies a human being desperate to be truly seen and understood.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Charades" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Drawing from her extensive life experiences and daily interactions in her role as a school bus driver for Douglas County, JC R Turner brings authenticity and emotional depth to her storytelling. She was born and raised in New York before relocating to Georgia, where the vibrant community around her—students, families, teachers, and staff—has become the inspiration for "The Backpack Series." As a devoted mother and stepmother, Turner weaves themes of family values, accountability, and personal integrity throughout her narrative, believing that young adults today need stories that restore moral foundation in an age of easy access and widespread anxiety.
"Charades" unravels as multiple deceptions collide when Josh, the basketball team captain, disguises himself as a nerd to get closer to Madison, while Kevin, another star player, struggles to hide his lingering feelings for Melody even as he maintains the façade of a devoted boyfriend to Kai. As secrets surface and true identities emerge, friendships fracture, hearts shatter, and the stakes escalate with visceral intensity. Readers will find themselves captivated by the complex question of whether anyone can truly know who their peers really are, or if high school is simply a stage where everyone performs a character of their own design.
"Through these interconnected stories of hidden identities and unexpected connections, I hope readers discover that authenticity and honesty are far more valuable than any persona we create," said Turner.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, JC R Turner's compelling work offers young adult readers an engaging exploration of identity, friendship, and the courage required to be genuine. This captivating narrative reminds us that beneath every charade lies a human being desperate to be truly seen and understood.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Charades" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories