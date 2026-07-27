Author Marilee Stang’s New Book, "I Don't Need To Speak Chinese," is a Wry and Insightful Memoir That Follows the Author’s Year-Long Journey to Teach English in China
Recent release “I Don't Need To Speak Chinese” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marilee Stang is about an American woman embarking on a year-long adventure to teach English as a Second Language in China. This book is for anyone who has ever lived abroad, stepped outside their comfort zone, or discovered that the world is larger and more complicated than they imagined.
Brooklyn, OH, July 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marilee Stang, who holds a BFA from Cleveland Institute of Art, a BA from Ursuline College, and has attended Kent State University, recently completed her new book, “I Don’t Need To Speak Chinese”: a humorous and insightful account of the author’s year spent teaching English as a Second Language in Anqing, China, and how her experiences gave her more than she expected, not just about language, but about communication itself.
“Tired of the litany of dead-end jobs she held since her divorce, this once stay-at-home-mom boards a jet with other travelers for the long trip to China to teach at Anqing Vocational and Technical College, despite her relatives' objections. Told that liaisons would handle communication for her, she does not need to speak Mandarin. Still, her students help her learn phrases such as: “How much does this cost?” and other simple phrases.
Living among the Chinese, she develops a greater appreciation for the kindness of ordinary people, their customs, and their food. Except for the time when dining out with other ex-pats, the waiter offers chicken feet and donkey from what she thinks is a Mexican restaurant, the "Little Burro ".
Two days before she is about to fly home, she finds that learning more of the language is essential. While retrieving her Spitz puppy from the vets in Shanghai, she gets lost, making this the worst part of the trip. Come aboard the big Delta jet, whether just out of college or ready to retire. Find out what happened to her beloved dog. Will her puppy arrive back in Cleveland, Ohio? Will she reconcile with her relatives, especially with her mother?
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marilee Stang’s story is part travel narrative, part cultural adventure, part self-discovery. Readers from all walks of life will connect with the author’s journey as she discovers new purpose, embraces change, and grows in unexpected ways, whether just out of college, ready to retire, or seeking an out-of-the-ordinary travel adventure. Expertly paced and heartfelt, “I Don’t Need To Speak Chinese” is sure to leave an impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Don't Need To Speak Chinese” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Tired of the litany of dead-end jobs she held since her divorce, this once stay-at-home-mom boards a jet with other travelers for the long trip to China to teach at Anqing Vocational and Technical College, despite her relatives' objections. Told that liaisons would handle communication for her, she does not need to speak Mandarin. Still, her students help her learn phrases such as: “How much does this cost?” and other simple phrases.
Living among the Chinese, she develops a greater appreciation for the kindness of ordinary people, their customs, and their food. Except for the time when dining out with other ex-pats, the waiter offers chicken feet and donkey from what she thinks is a Mexican restaurant, the "Little Burro ".
Two days before she is about to fly home, she finds that learning more of the language is essential. While retrieving her Spitz puppy from the vets in Shanghai, she gets lost, making this the worst part of the trip. Come aboard the big Delta jet, whether just out of college or ready to retire. Find out what happened to her beloved dog. Will her puppy arrive back in Cleveland, Ohio? Will she reconcile with her relatives, especially with her mother?
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marilee Stang’s story is part travel narrative, part cultural adventure, part self-discovery. Readers from all walks of life will connect with the author’s journey as she discovers new purpose, embraces change, and grows in unexpected ways, whether just out of college, ready to retire, or seeking an out-of-the-ordinary travel adventure. Expertly paced and heartfelt, “I Don’t Need To Speak Chinese” is sure to leave an impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Don't Need To Speak Chinese” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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