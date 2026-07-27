Author Marilee Stang’s New Book, "I Don't Need To Speak Chinese," is a Wry and Insightful Memoir That Follows the Author’s Year-Long Journey to Teach English in China

Recent release “I Don't Need To Speak Chinese” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marilee Stang is about an American woman embarking on a year-long adventure to teach English as a Second Language in China. This book is for anyone who has ever lived abroad, stepped outside their comfort zone, or discovered that the world is larger and more complicated than they imagined.