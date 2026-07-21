P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Welcomes New Members
Farmingdale, NY, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) welcomes its newest Women of Empowerment members. This elite group of women have been chosen for membership based on their outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields.
Welcome to the New Empowerment Members:
Adee Azrad--Healthcare
Aixa D. Aviles--Accounting
Alana McKanion--Literacy
Alana Weaver--Beauty/Cosmetics
Alyssa Chambers--Nutrition/Wellness
Amanda Ilisco--Catering
Angel Jade Austin--Retail Industry
Angela M. Bankhead--Healthcare
Angela R. Williams--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Anna Gibbs--Coaching
Beverly Ann Klingbeil--Education
Brenda M. Carney--Healthcare
Candace C. Singh--Entertainment
Carole A. Sayeg--Financial Services
Chanel Sudderth--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Cheryl Williams--Publishing
Cindy K. Mutti--Healthcare
Connie Hewitson--Coaching
Cynthia Rosalind Hammond--Education
Dianne Andrews--Retail Industry
Dionne Ford--Insurance
Dipti Singh Chauhan--Education
Doretha Polite--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Dorothy Patterson--Education
Dyrell Denise Lee--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Edwina Medearis--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Elaine I. Duran--Apparel/Fashion
Erica Barnes--Life Coaching
Faith M. Brockers--Home Healthcare
Fatima N. Heyward--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Felicia D. Rickett-Samuels--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Flora Rahmani--Healthcare
Heather Danielle Leverett--Funeral Services
Hifza K. Ghurki--Mental Health Care
Irene West--Retail Industry
JandÃ© Freeman-Brewer--Life Coaching
Janice Barnett Basham--Healthcare
Jayme L. Mims--Retail Industry
Jaynie Gordon--Human Resources/HR
Jean Stepher-Gray--Ministry
Jennifer A. Kuetemeyer--Healthcare
Jessica L. Rojas--Mental Health Care
Jo A. Scott--Professional Services
Joselyn Torres--Business
Joyce Elston--Education
Kadian Powell--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Karen Saunders--Jewelry
Karin Hall--Healthcare
Katie S. Worsham--Government
Kayla D. Covington--Healthcare
Kayra Martinez--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Kim Maney--Alternative Medicine
Landa Washington--Education
Laur Zimmardi--Healthcare
Laurie S. Gardner--Education
Lillian R. Melendez--Education
Linda Johnson--Education
Lisa R. Glass--Healthcare
Lizzie B. McDermid--Healthcare
Lynn Renee Streich--Education
Madeline Claire Joffrion--Pet Care
Madelize Adames--Hospitality
Marcia Mannino--Beauty/Cosmetics
Maria Meredith--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Martha Diaz--Education
Melida Sewer Muganzo--Education
Melissa M. Johnson--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Mercedez Lucke-Benedict--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Michelle Allen-Franklin--Mental Health Care
Monica D. Philip--Food/Beverages
Nichole Campbell Grzych--Publishing
Nilofar S. Sarvaiya--Healthcare
Patricia A. Teel--E-Commerce
Reagan Johnson King--Beauty/Cosmetics
Regenia P. Graves--Advertising/Marketing
Regina Lashley--Social Services
Rhodesia McBeth--Coaching
Rikimah Glymph--Mental Health Care
Robyn A. Kade--Health/Fitness
Roksana Gurg--Healthcare
Rose J. Chapman Rodriguez--Healthcare
Royce Martin--Motivational Speaker
Russell Van Gelder--Healthcare
Shakela K. Williams--Healthcare
Sheila Diiorio--Financial Services
Simran Padam--Healthcare
Stephanie Lynette Falana--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Susan Karki--Healthcare
Tammy Johns--Beauty/Cosmetics
Teresita A. Bollar--Optical
Tracy D. Lance--Publishing
Tricia N. Blake-Wright--Life Coaching
Wanda S. Wright--Healthcare
Willie Marlowe--Art
Winifred Lee Richardson--Publishing
Yolanda Martinez--Coaching
Yolanda L. Dean--Mental Health Care
Yvette G. Duperon--Publishing
Yvonne Williams--Beauty/Cosmetics
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. For more information about P.O.W.E.R. visit www.powerwoe.com.
If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, email hailee.m@powerwoe.com to make a nomination. Or, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access P.O.W.E.R.'s nomination form for consideration.
Welcome to the New Empowerment Members:
Adee Azrad--Healthcare
Aixa D. Aviles--Accounting
Alana McKanion--Literacy
Alana Weaver--Beauty/Cosmetics
Alyssa Chambers--Nutrition/Wellness
Amanda Ilisco--Catering
Angel Jade Austin--Retail Industry
Angela M. Bankhead--Healthcare
Angela R. Williams--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Anna Gibbs--Coaching
Beverly Ann Klingbeil--Education
Brenda M. Carney--Healthcare
Candace C. Singh--Entertainment
Carole A. Sayeg--Financial Services
Chanel Sudderth--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Cheryl Williams--Publishing
Cindy K. Mutti--Healthcare
Connie Hewitson--Coaching
Cynthia Rosalind Hammond--Education
Dianne Andrews--Retail Industry
Dionne Ford--Insurance
Dipti Singh Chauhan--Education
Doretha Polite--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Dorothy Patterson--Education
Dyrell Denise Lee--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Edwina Medearis--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Elaine I. Duran--Apparel/Fashion
Erica Barnes--Life Coaching
Faith M. Brockers--Home Healthcare
Fatima N. Heyward--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Felicia D. Rickett-Samuels--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Flora Rahmani--Healthcare
Heather Danielle Leverett--Funeral Services
Hifza K. Ghurki--Mental Health Care
Irene West--Retail Industry
JandÃ© Freeman-Brewer--Life Coaching
Janice Barnett Basham--Healthcare
Jayme L. Mims--Retail Industry
Jaynie Gordon--Human Resources/HR
Jean Stepher-Gray--Ministry
Jennifer A. Kuetemeyer--Healthcare
Jessica L. Rojas--Mental Health Care
Jo A. Scott--Professional Services
Joselyn Torres--Business
Joyce Elston--Education
Kadian Powell--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Karen Saunders--Jewelry
Karin Hall--Healthcare
Katie S. Worsham--Government
Kayla D. Covington--Healthcare
Kayra Martinez--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Kim Maney--Alternative Medicine
Landa Washington--Education
Laur Zimmardi--Healthcare
Laurie S. Gardner--Education
Lillian R. Melendez--Education
Linda Johnson--Education
Lisa R. Glass--Healthcare
Lizzie B. McDermid--Healthcare
Lynn Renee Streich--Education
Madeline Claire Joffrion--Pet Care
Madelize Adames--Hospitality
Marcia Mannino--Beauty/Cosmetics
Maria Meredith--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Martha Diaz--Education
Melida Sewer Muganzo--Education
Melissa M. Johnson--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Mercedez Lucke-Benedict--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Michelle Allen-Franklin--Mental Health Care
Monica D. Philip--Food/Beverages
Nichole Campbell Grzych--Publishing
Nilofar S. Sarvaiya--Healthcare
Patricia A. Teel--E-Commerce
Reagan Johnson King--Beauty/Cosmetics
Regenia P. Graves--Advertising/Marketing
Regina Lashley--Social Services
Rhodesia McBeth--Coaching
Rikimah Glymph--Mental Health Care
Robyn A. Kade--Health/Fitness
Roksana Gurg--Healthcare
Rose J. Chapman Rodriguez--Healthcare
Royce Martin--Motivational Speaker
Russell Van Gelder--Healthcare
Shakela K. Williams--Healthcare
Sheila Diiorio--Financial Services
Simran Padam--Healthcare
Stephanie Lynette Falana--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Susan Karki--Healthcare
Tammy Johns--Beauty/Cosmetics
Teresita A. Bollar--Optical
Tracy D. Lance--Publishing
Tricia N. Blake-Wright--Life Coaching
Wanda S. Wright--Healthcare
Willie Marlowe--Art
Winifred Lee Richardson--Publishing
Yolanda Martinez--Coaching
Yolanda L. Dean--Mental Health Care
Yvette G. Duperon--Publishing
Yvonne Williams--Beauty/Cosmetics
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. For more information about P.O.W.E.R. visit www.powerwoe.com.
If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, email hailee.m@powerwoe.com to make a nomination. Or, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access P.O.W.E.R.'s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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